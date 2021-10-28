Save The Wave Playlist (10.28.21)

7am

OMD – Electricity (Edge Remix)

Peter Schilling – Major Tom (Coming Home)

The B-52’s – Party Out Of Bounds

Fine Young Cannibals – Good Thing (Remix)

The Police – Every Little She Does Is Magic

Sparks & Jane Wiedlin – Cool Places (Remix)

Martini Ranch – How Can A Labouring Man Find Time For Self Culture

The Pretenders – Back On The Chain Gang (Remix)

Joe Jackson – Steppin Out (Remix)

Naked Eyes – Always Something There To Remind Me (Remix)

The Kninks – Come Dancing (Remix)

The Cure – Just Like Heaven

Berlin – Masquerade

The Bangles – Hazy Shade Of Winter (Edge Remix)

Billy Idol – White Wedding (Shotgun Mix)

Squeeze – Cool For Cats

OMD – Enola Gay

8am

Murry Head – One Night in Bangkok (Hot Tracks Edit)

Thompson Twins – The Gap

Blancmange – Living On The Ceiling

Depeche Mode – Policy of Truth (Memorandum Mix)

Associates – Heart of Glass

Lighting Seeds – All I Want

INXS – Beautiful Girl

Cetu Javu – Have In Mind (Dance Mix)

Dead or Alive – Brand New Lover (Hot Tracks)

Erasure – Oh’L’amour

The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbeat (New York Mix)

Hubert Kah – Machine Gun

ABC – Poison Arrow (Jazz Remix)

A-Ha – Sun Always Shines on TV

Pet Shop Boys – Left To My Own Devices

