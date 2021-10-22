Which seat can I take? (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
10/22/21
Welcome to our playlist. We like trees.
Quote of the week:
“Which seat can I take?” – Rebecca Black
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Vengaboys – Hot Hot Hot
LIGHTRAY
Lady Gaga vs. B_G Project – Don_t Stop Dancin_ (Lightray Mashup Mixshow)
Sofi Tukker vs. Deadmau5 – Sofi Needs A Best Friend (Lightray Clean Mashup)
RJD
Steve Aoki, Ummet Ozcan & Dzeko – Popcorn – GATTUSO Mix
Serebro – My Money
Sia – Move Your Body (Alan Walker Remix)
LIGHTRAY
TLC vs. Le Youth – As Long As You_re A Scrub (Lightray Clean Mashup Edit)
Moon_s Girl vs. Dua Lipa – Physical Material World (Lightray Mashup)
RJD
Bag Raiders – Shooting Stars
Barbara Tucker & The Cube Guys – I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Daft Punk – Get Lucky – Dark Intensity RmX
Add comment