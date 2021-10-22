Which seat can I take? (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

10/22/21

Welcome to our playlist. We like trees.

Quote of the week:

“Which seat can I take?” – Rebecca Black

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Vengaboys – Hot Hot Hot

LIGHTRAY

Lady Gaga vs. B_G Project – Don_t Stop Dancin_ (Lightray Mashup Mixshow)

Sofi Tukker vs. Deadmau5 – Sofi Needs A Best Friend (Lightray Clean Mashup)

RJD

Steve Aoki, Ummet Ozcan & Dzeko – Popcorn – GATTUSO Mix

Serebro – My Money

Sia – Move Your Body (Alan Walker Remix)

LIGHTRAY

TLC vs. Le Youth – As Long As You_re A Scrub (Lightray Clean Mashup Edit)

Moon_s Girl vs. Dua Lipa – Physical Material World (Lightray Mashup)

RJD

Bag Raiders – Shooting Stars

Barbara Tucker & The Cube Guys – I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Daft Punk – Get Lucky – Dark Intensity RmX