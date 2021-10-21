Save The Wave Playlist (10.21.21)

7am

INXS – Listen Like Thieves (Select Remix)

Eurythmics – Sexcrime (1984)

Cube – Loves Taboo

Blue Mercedes – I Want To Be Your Property

Duran Duran – Decadence

The Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination

Cyndi Lauper – Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

Big Audio Dynamite – Rush

Erasure – Drama!

Dead Or Alive – Lover Come Back To Me

Bananarama – Venus

The B-52’s – Summer Of Love

Kraftwerk – Tour De France

Yello – Oh Yeah

Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila

Thomas Dolby – She Blinded Me With Science

8am

Nina Hagen – New York / N.Y. (N.Y. Transformer Mix)

Howard Jones – What Is Love? (12″ Version)

Tears for Fears – Shout (US Remix)

Depeche Mode – Love In Itself

‘Til Tuesday – Voices Carry

Ofra Haza – Ya Ba Ye (Get Yer Ya Ba’s Out Mix)

Murray Head – One Night in Bangkok (Hot Tracks Edit)

Duran Duran – Notorious (Edge Remix)

Fine Young Cannibals – She Drives Me Crazy

Art of Noise – Close (To The Edit)

Art of Noise – Beatbox (Diversion One) (Edge Remix)

Art of Noise – Legs (Inside Keg Mix)

Art of Noise ft. Max Headroom – Paranoimia

Tears for Fears – Everybody Wants To Rule The World

When In Rome – The Promise (Covenant Mix)

Duran Duran – Aniversary

