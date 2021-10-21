PlaylistsSave the WaveSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (10.21.21)

Drew Bailey
October 21, 2021
2 min read
Duran Duran Album

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday, October 21st, 2021.

7am

INXS – Listen Like Thieves (Select Remix)
Eurythmics – Sexcrime (1984)
Cube – Loves Taboo
Blue Mercedes – I Want To Be Your Property
Duran Duran – Decadence
The Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination
Cyndi Lauper – Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
Big Audio Dynamite – Rush
Erasure – Drama!
Dead Or Alive – Lover Come Back To Me
Bananarama – Venus
The B-52’s – Summer Of Love
Kraftwerk – Tour De France
Yello – Oh Yeah
Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila
Thomas Dolby – She Blinded Me With Science

8am

Nina Hagen – New York / N.Y. (N.Y. Transformer Mix)
Howard Jones – What Is Love? (12″ Version)
Tears for Fears – Shout (US Remix)
Depeche Mode – Love In Itself
‘Til Tuesday – Voices Carry
Ofra Haza – Ya Ba Ye (Get Yer Ya Ba’s Out Mix)
Murray Head – One Night in Bangkok (Hot Tracks Edit)
Duran Duran – Notorious (Edge Remix)
Fine Young Cannibals – She Drives Me Crazy
Art of Noise – Close (To The Edit)
Art of Noise – Beatbox (Diversion One) (Edge Remix)
Art of Noise – Legs (Inside Keg Mix)
Art of Noise ft. Max Headroom – Paranoimia
Tears for Fears – Everybody Wants To Rule The World
When In Rome – The Promise (Covenant Mix)
Duran Duran – Aniversary

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.

Photo by Lisa

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

Find him on Facebook

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu