Save The Wave Playlist (10.21.21)

7am
INXS – Listen Like Thieves (Select Remix)
Eurythmics – Sexcrime (1984)
Cube – Loves Taboo
Blue Mercedes – I Want To Be Your Property
Duran Duran – Decadence
The Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination
Cyndi Lauper – Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
Big Audio Dynamite – Rush
Erasure – Drama!
Dead Or Alive – Lover Come Back To Me
Bananarama – Venus
The B-52’s – Summer Of Love
Kraftwerk – Tour De France
Yello – Oh Yeah
Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila
Thomas Dolby – She Blinded Me With Science
8am
Nina Hagen – New York / N.Y. (N.Y. Transformer Mix)
Howard Jones – What Is Love? (12″ Version)
Tears for Fears – Shout (US Remix)
Depeche Mode – Love In Itself
‘Til Tuesday – Voices Carry
Ofra Haza – Ya Ba Ye (Get Yer Ya Ba’s Out Mix)
Murray Head – One Night in Bangkok (Hot Tracks Edit)
Duran Duran – Notorious (Edge Remix)
Fine Young Cannibals – She Drives Me Crazy
Art of Noise – Close (To The Edit)
Art of Noise – Beatbox (Diversion One) (Edge Remix)
Art of Noise – Legs (Inside Keg Mix)
Art of Noise ft. Max Headroom – Paranoimia
Tears for Fears – Everybody Wants To Rule The World
When In Rome – The Promise (Covenant Mix)
Duran Duran – Aniversary
Photo by Lisa
