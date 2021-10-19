Café Chill, re-listen & sed do eiusmod tempor: Rhombus Index, Daniel Imhof, Space Ghost and more

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet Cafe Chill? ICYMI, the consectetur adipiscing elit of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Rhombus Index, Daniel Imhof, Space Ghost and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen on our On Demand Player.
Photo: “Not As Dramatic”, Meadowbrook Pond at the Thornton Creek Confluence in Seattle. Credit: Bruce at C89.5
Originally aired 17 October 2021
6AM Playlist
Nosaj Thing – Sister
Sun Glitters – It’s Like a Monday but It’s Not (feat. Steffaloo)
OKBADLANDS – Dust & Gold
Adamlondon – Maple
Edamame – Sable (feat. Tor)
Koresma – Golden (feat. Cuff Malloy)
Reighnbeau – Gold Face
Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing)
TOKiMONSTA – Early to Dawn (feat. Selah Sue)
eemu – Body
Afterlyte – China Shop
Panta Ray – Eastside Love (feat. Leon Bluer & Sitkah)
Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest
Edamame – Wrong Flock
Sun Glitters – Wrong Days
Room306 – Blue
7AM Playlist
Marsbeing – Hour PM
Slow Magic – Toddler Tiger
Hello Meteor – Aqualotic
Broke For Free – Jibberish
Dasta – Kiss
Gramofaune – You Can Do Anything
Geotic – Actually Smiling
BABEL. – Tell Me
Swimming TV – With You
David Douglas – California Poppy
Takeleave – Calibu
Pines – Calling You
Koresma – Feverkin & Sendai Mike
Lifeformed – Frozen Hot Sauce
8AM Playlist
Southpaw – See With Fresh Eyes
Eagle Eyed Tiger – Outlaw Star
firephly – Points of Light
Rhombus Index – Leptosol
Florida Skyline – Let’s Go Home Now
Daniel Imhof – An Astronauts View
Space Ghost – Ufo
Horizon Fire – Asimov
Admo – Equinox
Hotel Pools – Polaris
Telequanta – Programmable Matter
2814 – Impact
Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
9AM Playlist
Nightflyer – Eternal Horizon
TOR – Aura Lore
Helios – Isostacy
A.L.I.S.O.N – Lightyears
Rosentwig – Supergravity
Reside in Flames – Sundials, Telescopes
Ethan Wilson – World Lines
Sundrenched – Deep In the Lab
Soular Order – Navigator
A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit
flow.ctrl – Starfall
36 – Orphans of the Sky
Past Palms – Flowerbed
