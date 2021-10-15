I’m talkin’ pedicure on our toes toes (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Welcome to our playlist. We hope you don’t hate it, but you don’t have to like it.
Quote of the week:
“I’m talkin’ pedicure on our toes toes” – Ke$ha
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Carly Rae Jepsen – Cut To the Feeling
LIGHTRAY
Christina Aguilera vs. Kaskade – Don_t Hold Your Genie In A Bottle (Lightray Mashup)
Ellie Goulding vs Porter Robinson – The WildLights (Lightray Mashup Mixshow)
RJD
Cascada – Everytime We Touch – Hardwell & Maurice West Remix
Zedd – Stay the Night
Zhu – Automatic – Suraci Extended Remix
LIGHTRAY
Janet Jackson vs. DMNDS _ Fallen Roses – What Have You Done For Calabria (Lightray Mashup)
Ke$ha vs. Bingo Players – I_ma Do What I Like (Lightray Mashup)
RJD
When In Rome – The Promise – Koishii & Hush Mix
Yaz – Don’t Go (Todd Terry Mix)
Ylvis – The Fox
Add comment