I’m talkin’ pedicure on our toes toes (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Welcome to our playlist. We hope you don’t hate it, but you don’t have to like it.

Quote of the week:

“I’m talkin’ pedicure on our toes toes” – Ke$ha

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Carly Rae Jepsen – Cut To the Feeling

LIGHTRAY

Christina Aguilera vs. Kaskade – Don_t Hold Your Genie In A Bottle (Lightray Mashup)

Ellie Goulding vs Porter Robinson – The WildLights (Lightray Mashup Mixshow)

RJD

Cascada – Everytime We Touch – Hardwell & Maurice West Remix

Zedd – Stay the Night

Zhu – Automatic – Suraci Extended Remix

LIGHTRAY

Janet Jackson vs. DMNDS _ Fallen Roses – What Have You Done For Calabria (Lightray Mashup)

Ke$ha vs. Bingo Players – I_ma Do What I Like (Lightray Mashup)

RJD

When In Rome – The Promise – Koishii & Hush Mix

Yaz – Don’t Go (Todd Terry Mix)

Ylvis – The Fox