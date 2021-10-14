Save The Wave Playlist (10.14.21)

7am
Art of Noise – Legs (Inside Leg Mix)
Voice Farm – Hey Freethinker
Yazoo – Situation (12” Club Mix)
KTP – Certain Things Are Likely (Garage Mix)
Nitzer Ebb – Join In The Chant
Red Flag – Russian Radio
Camouflage – The Great Commandment (12” Remix)
Duran Duran – Is There Something I Should Know
The Human League – The Lebanon (12” Mix)
Hubert Kah – Machine Gun
Celebrate The Nun – Will You Be There (Remix)
Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough
New Order – Sub-culture (12” Remix)
a-ha – The Sun Always Shines On T.V.
Eurythmics – Here Comes The Rain Again (Brian Howe Remix)
8am
Fine Young Cannibals – Johnny Come Home
Q-Feel – Dancing In Heaven Pt.2 (Orbital Be-Bop) (Select Mix Remix)
Depeche Mode – Boys Say Go
Eurythmics – Would I Lie To You
Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish – Male Stripper
Trans-X – Living On Video
Westworld – Painkiller (Anesthesia Mix)
Book of Love – Witchcraft
Pete Shelley – Homospapien (Dance Mix)
Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila
Erasure – Knocking On Your Door
Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat (12” Remix)
The B-52’s – Roam
Blondie – Atomic
A Flock of Seagulls – The More You Live, The More You Love (Rhythm Scholar Starwave Remix)
Soft Cell – Tainted Love / Where Did Our Love Go (Ultimix by Bobby Rooke)
Squeeze – Cool For Cats
