PlaylistsSave the WaveSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (10.14.21)

Drew Bailey
October 14, 2021
2 min read
Reel to Reel

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday, October 14th, 2021.

7am

Art of Noise – Legs (Inside Leg Mix)
Voice Farm – Hey Freethinker
Yazoo – Situation (12” Club Mix)
KTP – Certain Things Are Likely (Garage Mix)
Nitzer Ebb – Join In The Chant
Red Flag – Russian Radio
Camouflage – The Great Commandment (12” Remix)
Duran Duran – Is There Something I Should Know
The Human League – The Lebanon (12” Mix)
Hubert Kah – Machine Gun
Celebrate The Nun – Will You Be There (Remix)
Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough
New Order – Sub-culture (12” Remix)
a-ha – The Sun Always Shines On T.V.
Eurythmics – Here Comes The Rain Again (Brian Howe Remix)

8am

Fine Young Cannibals – Johnny Come Home
Q-Feel – Dancing In Heaven Pt.2 (Orbital Be-Bop) (Select Mix Remix)
Depeche Mode – Boys Say Go
Eurythmics – Would I Lie To You
Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish – Male Stripper
Trans-X – Living On Video
Westworld – Painkiller (Anesthesia Mix)
Book of Love – Witchcraft
Pete Shelley – Homospapien (Dance Mix)
Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila
Erasure – Knocking On Your Door
Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat (12” Remix)
The B-52’s – Roam
Blondie – Atomic
A Flock of Seagulls – The More You Live, The More You Love (Rhythm Scholar Starwave Remix)
Soft Cell – Tainted Love / Where Did Our Love Go (Ultimix by Bobby Rooke)
Squeeze – Cool For Cats

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.

Photo By Vova Krasilnikov

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

Find him on Facebook

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu