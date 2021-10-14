Save The Wave Playlist (10.14.21)

7am

Art of Noise – Legs (Inside Leg Mix)

Voice Farm – Hey Freethinker

Yazoo – Situation (12” Club Mix)

KTP – Certain Things Are Likely (Garage Mix)

Nitzer Ebb – Join In The Chant

Red Flag – Russian Radio

Camouflage – The Great Commandment (12” Remix)

Duran Duran – Is There Something I Should Know

The Human League – The Lebanon (12” Mix)

Hubert Kah – Machine Gun

Celebrate The Nun – Will You Be There (Remix)

Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough

New Order – Sub-culture (12” Remix)

a-ha – The Sun Always Shines On T.V.

Eurythmics – Here Comes The Rain Again (Brian Howe Remix)

8am

Fine Young Cannibals – Johnny Come Home

Q-Feel – Dancing In Heaven Pt.2 (Orbital Be-Bop) (Select Mix Remix)

Depeche Mode – Boys Say Go

Eurythmics – Would I Lie To You

Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish – Male Stripper

Trans-X – Living On Video

Westworld – Painkiller (Anesthesia Mix)

Book of Love – Witchcraft

Pete Shelley – Homospapien (Dance Mix)

Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila

Erasure – Knocking On Your Door

Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat (12” Remix)

The B-52’s – Roam

Blondie – Atomic

A Flock of Seagulls – The More You Live, The More You Love (Rhythm Scholar Starwave Remix)

Soft Cell – Tainted Love / Where Did Our Love Go (Ultimix by Bobby Rooke)

Squeeze – Cool For Cats

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.

Photo By Vova Krasilnikov