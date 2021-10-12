PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Men I Trust, Volcanic Shores, and Twigs & Yarn.

Richard J Dalton from Café Chill and the Drive-at-Five versus DJ Lightray
October 12, 2021
2 min read
"Green Lake in the Fall", an expanse of water and green space in the center of a dense urban neighborhood. By Bruce at C89.5.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Men I Trust, früit, and Twigs & Yarn. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player.

Photo: “Green Lake in the Fall”, an expanse of water and green space in the center of a dense urban neighborhood. By Bruce at C89.5.

Originally aired 10 Oct 2021

6AM Playlist
Shigeto – Miss u
Achun – Make It Movin’
Room306 – Blue (instrumental)
Home – Tides
Slow Magic – Toddler Tiger
Chemtrails x Richard Alfaro – Leisure Trail
Frythm – Luv U (feat. Mvnners)
Balam Acab – Oh, Why
The Faded – Uncertainties
Blank Banshee – Frozen Flame
Bonobo – Figures
Coubo – We’ve Lost It All
Freud – Cuban Episode
Crem’e – Keep On

7AM Playlist
Atu – Close
A L E X – Cube
Cut From The Team – Pocket Toys
Coubo – We’ve Lost It All
C418 – Tingle
Soft – Petals
Elo Method – Kaya
Tycho – Daydream
il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)
Four Tet – Circling
Ta-Ku – Love Lost
Edamame – My
Flying Lotus – Puppet Talk (Space Gang Remix)

8AM Playlist
Men I Trust – 5am Waltz
Home – Oort Cloud
William French – Heart
Twigs & Yarn – Yuurei
Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
uinta – Taw
il:lo – Alma
Affelaye – A Place with a View
früit – Gemology
Swimming TV – Drips
Slow Magic – Manhattan
ATTLAS – Polar Concept

9AM Playlist
Tycho – Epigram
Mind Groove – Dead Wind
Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
Riversilvers – Forever
Volcanic Shores – Mediterranean
London Syndrome – Roads
pndr – I Guess I’m Staying Home
thahoa – Laminar Flow
Southpaw – Komorebi
Bad Snacks – Autumn
Races – Big Broom (Sun Glitters Remix)
Jameson Hodge – Purple Moss
Stev – No Privileges

Richard J Dalton from Café Chill and the Drive-at-Five versus DJ Lightray

I work behind-the-scenes on Café Chill and fight the evil forces of DJ Lightray. My social circle consists exclusively of crows.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu