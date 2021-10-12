Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Men I Trust, Volcanic Shores, and Twigs & Yarn.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Men I Trust, früit, and Twigs & Yarn. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player.

Photo: “Green Lake in the Fall”, an expanse of water and green space in the center of a dense urban neighborhood. By Bruce at C89.5.

Originally aired 10 Oct 2021

6AM Playlist

Shigeto – Miss u

Achun – Make It Movin’

Room306 – Blue (instrumental)

Home – Tides

Slow Magic – Toddler Tiger

Chemtrails x Richard Alfaro – Leisure Trail

Frythm – Luv U (feat. Mvnners)

Balam Acab – Oh, Why

The Faded – Uncertainties

Blank Banshee – Frozen Flame

Bonobo – Figures

Coubo – We’ve Lost It All

Freud – Cuban Episode

Crem’e – Keep On

7AM Playlist

Atu – Close

A L E X – Cube

Cut From The Team – Pocket Toys

C418 – Tingle

Soft – Petals

Elo Method – Kaya

Tycho – Daydream

il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)

Four Tet – Circling

Ta-Ku – Love Lost

Edamame – My

Flying Lotus – Puppet Talk (Space Gang Remix)

8AM Playlist

Men I Trust – 5am Waltz

Home – Oort Cloud

William French – Heart

Twigs & Yarn – Yuurei

Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier

uinta – Taw

il:lo – Alma

Affelaye – A Place with a View

früit – Gemology

Swimming TV – Drips

Slow Magic – Manhattan

ATTLAS – Polar Concept

9AM Playlist

Tycho – Epigram

Mind Groove – Dead Wind

Pablo Bolivar – Fuse

Riversilvers – Forever

Volcanic Shores – Mediterranean

London Syndrome – Roads

pndr – I Guess I’m Staying Home

thahoa – Laminar Flow

Southpaw – Komorebi

Bad Snacks – Autumn

Races – Big Broom (Sun Glitters Remix)

Jameson Hodge – Purple Moss

Stev – No Privileges