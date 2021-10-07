Save The Wave Playlist (10.07.21)

7am

INXS – Listen Like Thieves (Select Remix)

Eurythmics – Sexcrime (1984)

Cube – Loves Taboo

Blue Mercedes – I Want To Be Your Property

Duran Duran – Decadence

The Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination

Cyndi Lauper – Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

Big Audio Dynamite – Rush

Erasure – Drama!

Dead Or Alive – Lover Come Back To Me

Bananarama – Venus

The B-52’s – Summer Of Love

Kraftwerk – Tour De France

Yello – Oh Yeah

Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila

Thomas Dolby – She Blinded Me With Science

8am

Peter Schilling – Major Tom (Coming Home) (Culture Shock Remix)

Kim Wilde – Kids In America (Coast To Coast Remix)

INXS – Don’t Change

The Cure – A Forest

The B-52’s – Private Idaho

Robert Seidler – Christian Boy

Toto Coelo – I Eat Cannibals

Madness – One Step Beyond

The Plimsouls – A Million Miles Away (Punk Shock Remix)

Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart (DJ Beats)

Duran Duran – Rio (Edge Remix)

Blondie – Call Me Part 2 (Select Mix Remix)

Men At Work – Overkill (Edge Remix)

Boy’s Don’t Cry – I Wanna Be A Cowboy

Toni Basil – Mickey (Ultimix by Stacy Mier)

Howard Jones – Pearl In The Shell

The Escape Club – Wild, Wild West

Billy Idol – White Wedding (Shotgun Mix)

Photo by Cassiano Psomas