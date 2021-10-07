Save The Wave Playlist (10.07.21)

7am
INXS – Listen Like Thieves (Select Remix)
Eurythmics – Sexcrime (1984)
Cube – Loves Taboo
Blue Mercedes – I Want To Be Your Property
Duran Duran – Decadence
The Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination
Cyndi Lauper – Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
Big Audio Dynamite – Rush
Erasure – Drama!
Dead Or Alive – Lover Come Back To Me
Bananarama – Venus
The B-52’s – Summer Of Love
Kraftwerk – Tour De France
Yello – Oh Yeah
Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila
Thomas Dolby – She Blinded Me With Science
8am
Peter Schilling – Major Tom (Coming Home) (Culture Shock Remix)
Kim Wilde – Kids In America (Coast To Coast Remix)
INXS – Don’t Change
The Cure – A Forest
The B-52’s – Private Idaho
Robert Seidler – Christian Boy
Toto Coelo – I Eat Cannibals
Madness – One Step Beyond
The Plimsouls – A Million Miles Away (Punk Shock Remix)
Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart (DJ Beats)
Duran Duran – Rio (Edge Remix)
Blondie – Call Me Part 2 (Select Mix Remix)
Men At Work – Overkill (Edge Remix)
Boy’s Don’t Cry – I Wanna Be A Cowboy
Toni Basil – Mickey (Ultimix by Stacy Mier)
Howard Jones – Pearl In The Shell
The Escape Club – Wild, Wild West
Billy Idol – White Wedding (Shotgun Mix)
Photo by Cassiano Psomas
