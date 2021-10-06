This October On GuestMixWednesday!

Join C895 for the entire month of October at 8pm as #GuestMixWednesday hosts one incredible DJ after another for a full non-stop hour!

We are kicking it off this week with the GMW debut of Sydney duo Interupt, followed up Dubvision, also making their debut on the show 10/13. Sofi Tukker will be back on the GMW decks on 10/27 and then Lubelski is back after a year on 10/27!

Make sure to let us know you are listening by tagging @C895Radio across social media as well as the host @harmonysoleil and of course the DJ in the mix!

Catch the show streaming live on our website or smartphone app and don’t forget that you can catch past episodes On Demand for two weeks after they air! Check out the past two mixes from PNAU and Rain Radio at the On Demand link located here: https://www.c895.org/show/guest-mix-wednesday/