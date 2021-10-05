Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: RUMTUM, Arvo to me, ind_fris and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from RUMTUM, Arvo to me, ind_fris and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player.

Photo: “Heron at Meadowbrook” by Bruce from C89.5.

Originally aired 03 Oct 2021

6AM Playlist

Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)

Yu-Utsu – Clear

Maribou State – Nervous Tics (feat. Holly Walker)

Ark Patrol – Fiend

Brock Berrigan – Curtain Call

Tycho – Epigram

Washed Out – Don’t Give Up

Garden City Movement – Move On

Ikotu – Evermore

Third Floor & Olsen – Lost in You (feat. Boswell) [Third Floor After Hrs Remix] Catching Flies – Komorebi

Thrupence – In Silence

Ian Ewing – Swell (feat. Virginia Palms)

Tycho – See (feat. Beacon)

ODESZA – IPlayYouListen

7AM Playlist

Joe Nora – Cat Creek

Strehlow – Dream Girl

A Sol Mechanic – Flight

Panta Rhei & Gizmo Varillas – Supreme (ft. Sitkah)

Affelaye – Whir

Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure

Manatee Commune – White Smoke (feat. Marina Price)

Polygrim – Ever So Slightly

Freud – Faux Pas

Prismic Delight – Bridge Sessions

High Tides – Summer Reflections

Pacific Coliseum – Home

8AM Playlist

Kasseo – Finale

Teebs – Mirror Memory

RUMTUM – Tropic Air

Tycho – From Home (Mux Mool Remix)

Volo – Wild Mind

Zane Alexander – End of Eons

Matrixxman – Annika’s Theme

Christopher Willits – Wide

Manatee Commune – Wake

Teebs – Shells

Arvo to me – Blue Lagoon

Osvaldo – Leeches

Swoon – Haunt My Dreams

ind_fris – pwp

9AM Playlist

Galleriet – Amore (Instrumental)

Lyli J – Lunari

Right Understanding – B1

Reside in Flames – Sinclair, Our Flight Has Arrived

Yppah – Shot into the Sun

Marley Carroll – Ice Cavern

E.Vax – Always

R. Missing – Placeholder for the Night

Captures – Lagos

Broke For Free – Forget Your Knots

Firephly – Know What I Need

Pablo Bolivar – Hoopoo

Olly Wall – Sunseeker (Extended Mix)