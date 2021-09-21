Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Nightflyer, Lyli J, Brothertiger and more

Next week is the C89.5 Membership Drive-edition of Cafe Chill. Look forward to hearing from you!
ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Nightflyer, Lyli J, Brothertiger and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player.
Photo: “Mountain Goat”. A Mountain Goat on cliff above a glacier. Credit: Kenai Fjords National Park, National Park Service, public domain.
Originally aired 19 September 2021
8AM Playlist
Pbs’73 – Public Television
Sundrenched – Ice Cream Truck
Nightflyer – Eternal Horizon
Lyli J – Lunari
Brothertiger – Arizona
Ruck P – Belvedere
Monster Rally – Sunflower
Gold Panda – Pink and Green
Packed Rich – Crane
Gold Falls – KMNK
Frameworks – Kings
Tycho – Daydream
Swimming TV – Spring
9AM Playlist
il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)
Chris LaRue – Wool Socks
Cialyn – Heliotype
Freud – Setback
Oldtwig – Backwash
Pijama – Flavia
creative_reality17 – B6
Rosentwig – Wallflower
RRAREBEAR – Ginger
Takeleave – You
Boards of Canada – Left Side Drive
King Shi – Father’s Love
Frequency Control Centre – Lucy Lost In the Window
Add comment