Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Nightflyer, Lyli J, Brothertiger and more

ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Nightflyer, Lyli J, Brothertiger and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Mountain Goat”. A Mountain Goat on cliff above a glacier. Credit: Kenai Fjords National Park, National Park Service, public domain.

Originally aired 19 September 2021

8AM Playlist

Pbs’73 – Public Television

Sundrenched – Ice Cream Truck

Nightflyer – Eternal Horizon

Lyli J – Lunari

Brothertiger – Arizona

Ruck P – Belvedere

Monster Rally – Sunflower

Gold Panda – Pink and Green

Packed Rich – Crane

Gold Falls – KMNK

Frameworks – Kings

Tycho – Daydream

Swimming TV – Spring

9AM Playlist

il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)

Chris LaRue – Wool Socks

Cialyn – Heliotype

Freud – Setback

Oldtwig – Backwash

Pijama – Flavia

creative_reality17 – B6

Rosentwig – Wallflower

RRAREBEAR – Ginger

Takeleave – You

Boards of Canada – Left Side Drive

King Shi – Father’s Love

Frequency Control Centre – Lucy Lost In the Window