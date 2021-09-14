Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Fuse, Tornasol, Arizona and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Fuse, Tornasol, Arizona and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Butterfly on Thistle”: A tiger swallowtail butterfly on a thistle. Credit: Shenandoah National Park, National Park Service, public domain.
Originally aired 12 Sept 2021
8AM Playlist
Southpaw – See With Fresh Eyes
Bad Snacks – Homecoming
Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
Tomas Novoa – Tornasol
Rioux – Spirit Calling
Brothertiger – Arizona
IHF – Fall in Love
Home – Come Back Down
Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
früit – Prism
boerd – Look
edapollo – Illuminate
9AM Playlist
Arvo to me – Blue Lagoon
Lavier – The Ballad of Bo
Flamingosis – Passing By (feat. Birocratic)
Cloudchord – Octave Memory
Ian Aisling – Turbulence
mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee
Ruck P – Rise Up
Flamingosis – Future Lounge (feat. A Sol Mechanic)
Mo Anando – In Bloom
Sleepdealer – Water
Limes – Heyo
Monster Rally – Escape to the Cloud Forest (Along the River)
Kudasaibeats – The Girl I Haven’t Met
Flamingosis – Daymaker
Birocratic – Extra Fresh
Monster Rally – Orchids
Sundrenched – Hotel Orange
