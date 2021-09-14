Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Fuse, Tornasol, Arizona and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Fuse, Tornasol, Arizona and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Butterfly on Thistle”: A tiger swallowtail butterfly on a thistle. Credit: Shenandoah National Park, National Park Service, public domain.

Originally aired 12 Sept 2021

8AM Playlist

Southpaw – See With Fresh Eyes

Bad Snacks – Homecoming

Pablo Bolivar – Fuse

Tomas Novoa – Tornasol

Rioux – Spirit Calling

Brothertiger – Arizona

IHF – Fall in Love

Home – Come Back Down

Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division

früit – Prism

boerd – Look

edapollo – Illuminate

9AM Playlist

Arvo to me – Blue Lagoon

Lavier – The Ballad of Bo

Flamingosis – Passing By (feat. Birocratic)

Cloudchord – Octave Memory

Ian Aisling – Turbulence

mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee

Ruck P – Rise Up

Flamingosis – Future Lounge (feat. A Sol Mechanic)

Mo Anando – In Bloom

Sleepdealer – Water

Limes – Heyo

Monster Rally – Escape to the Cloud Forest (Along the River)

Kudasaibeats – The Girl I Haven’t Met

Flamingosis – Daymaker

Birocratic – Extra Fresh

Monster Rally – Orchids

Sundrenched – Hotel Orange