Save The Wave Playlist (09.09.21)

7am
Sparks – Music You Can Dance To
Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back To My Room)
Mike Mareen – Love spy
Erasure – Chorus
New Order – A Perfect kiss
The Fatheads – Calling All Clubs
Kraftwerk-Telephone call
Thompson Twins – Lies
Book of Love – Witchcraft
Westworld – Painkiller
Thomas Dolby – She Blinded Me With Science
X-Visitors -The Planet Doesn’t Mind
Moskwa TV – The Art Of Fashion
Ultravox – Loves Great Adventure
Underworld – Underneath The Radar
8am
Talk Talk – Talk Talk
Depeche Mode – Master And Servant (Razormaid Mix)
Eurythmics – Sweet Dreams (Hot Tracks)
Berlin – No More Words (Edge Remix)
Dead Or Alive – Big Daddy Of The Rhythm
Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish – Male Stripper (Bump & Grind Mix)
Secession – Touch Part 3
Duran Duran – Hungry Like The Wolf (Night Version)
OMD – We Love You
Yaz – Nobody’s Diary
Ian McCulloch – Faith And Healing (Carpenter Son’s Mix)
The Cranberries – Dreams (DJ Mark Redrum Reel)
Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka
Trans-X – Living On Video
New Order – Round And Round (Edge Remix)
King – Love And Pride (Future Mix)
Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag (Edge Remix)
Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy (12” Mix)
