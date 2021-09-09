Save The Wave Playlist (09.09.21)

7am

Sparks – Music You Can Dance To

Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back To My Room)

Mike Mareen – Love spy

Erasure – Chorus

New Order – A Perfect kiss

The Fatheads – Calling All Clubs

Kraftwerk-Telephone call

Thompson Twins – Lies

Book of Love – Witchcraft

Westworld – Painkiller

Thomas Dolby – She Blinded Me With Science

X-Visitors -The Planet Doesn’t Mind

Moskwa TV – The Art Of Fashion

Ultravox – Loves Great Adventure

Underworld – Underneath The Radar

8am

Talk Talk – Talk Talk

Depeche Mode – Master And Servant (Razormaid Mix)

Eurythmics – Sweet Dreams (Hot Tracks)

Berlin – No More Words (Edge Remix)

Dead Or Alive – Big Daddy Of The Rhythm

Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish – Male Stripper (Bump & Grind Mix)

Secession – Touch Part 3

Duran Duran – Hungry Like The Wolf (Night Version)

OMD – We Love You

Yaz – Nobody’s Diary

Ian McCulloch – Faith And Healing (Carpenter Son’s Mix)

The Cranberries – Dreams (DJ Mark Redrum Reel)

Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka

Trans-X – Living On Video

New Order – Round And Round (Edge Remix)

King – Love And Pride (Future Mix)

Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag (Edge Remix)

Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy (12” Mix)

Photo by Stephen Niemeier