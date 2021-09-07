PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Bad Snacks, A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia, Cialyn and more

Richard J Dalton from Café Chill
September 7, 2021
1 min read
"White Pass". Klondike Gold Rush NHP. View from Klondike Highway, Alaska. Credit: Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, Park Cultural Landscapes Program, October 2015, public domain.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Bad Snacks, A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia, Cialyn and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player.

Photo: “White Pass”. Klondike Gold Rush NHP. View from Klondike Highway, Alaska. Credit: Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, Park Cultural Landscapes Program, October 2015, publi© domain.

Originally aired 05 Sept 2021

8AM Playlist
Bad Snacks – Same Water, Different Seas
Arvo to me – Untitled
Home – Tides
Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure
Forhill – Iridescent
Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit
Cialyn – Sunset Birds Ballet
Sun Glitters – BBaacckk && FFoorrtthh
ITO – The Cliff
Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
Teen Daze – Tokyo Winter
Third Person Lurkin – Adrift

9AM Playlist
Manatee Commune – Island
Tor. – Aura Lore
2814 – Impact
Boards of Canada – Reach For The Dead
Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere
Shigeto – Tide Pools
Port Blue – The Grand Staircase
Lord RAJA – Spilt Out in Cursive
Hello Meteor – Aqualotic
Tycho – Cloud Generator
Boards of Canada – Peacock Tail
Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division

I work behind-the-scenes on Café Chill. My social circle consists almost exclusively of crows.

