Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Bad Snacks, A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia, Cialyn and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Bad Snacks, A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia, Cialyn and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “White Pass”. Klondike Gold Rush NHP. View from Klondike Highway, Alaska. Credit: Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, Park Cultural Landscapes Program, October 2015, publi© domain.
Originally aired 05 Sept 2021
8AM Playlist
Bad Snacks – Same Water, Different Seas
Arvo to me – Untitled
Home – Tides
Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure
Forhill – Iridescent
Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit
Cialyn – Sunset Birds Ballet
Sun Glitters – BBaacckk && FFoorrtthh
ITO – The Cliff
Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
Teen Daze – Tokyo Winter
Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
9AM Playlist
Manatee Commune – Island
Tor. – Aura Lore
2814 – Impact
Boards of Canada – Reach For The Dead
Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere
Shigeto – Tide Pools
Port Blue – The Grand Staircase
Lord RAJA – Spilt Out in Cursive
Hello Meteor – Aqualotic
Tycho – Cloud Generator
Boards of Canada – Peacock Tail
Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
