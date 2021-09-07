Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Bad Snacks, A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia, Cialyn and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Bad Snacks, A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia, Cialyn and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player.

Photo: “White Pass”. Klondike Gold Rush NHP. View from Klondike Highway, Alaska. Credit: Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, Park Cultural Landscapes Program, October 2015, publi© domain.

Originally aired 05 Sept 2021

8AM Playlist

Bad Snacks – Same Water, Different Seas

Arvo to me – Untitled

Home – Tides

Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure

Forhill – Iridescent

Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango

A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit

Cialyn – Sunset Birds Ballet

Sun Glitters – BBaacckk && FFoorrtthh

ITO – The Cliff

Frequency Control Centre – Float Left

Teen Daze – Tokyo Winter

Third Person Lurkin – Adrift

9AM Playlist

Manatee Commune – Island

Tor. – Aura Lore

2814 – Impact

Boards of Canada – Reach For The Dead

Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere

Shigeto – Tide Pools

Port Blue – The Grand Staircase

Lord RAJA – Spilt Out in Cursive

Hello Meteor – Aqualotic

Tycho – Cloud Generator

Boards of Canada – Peacock Tail

Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division