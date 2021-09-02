PlaylistsSave the WaveSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (09.2.21)

Drew Bailey
September 2, 2021
Stack of Records

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday September 2nd, 2021.

7am

The Associates – Heart of Glass
Shona Laing – Soviet Snow
Plus One – Nevermore (More More Mix)
Blancmange – Lose Your Love
Magazine 60 – Don Quichotte (Select Mix Remix)
Microchip League – New York NY
Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel (Shep Pettibone Remix)
New Order – Sub-Culture (Razormaid Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – Suburbia
OMD – Dreaming (Edge Remix)
Altered Images – Don’t Talk To Me About Love
Celebrate The Nun – Will You Be There (Nu Nu Mix)
INXS – Original Sin (Edge Remix)
Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar (12” Version)
A Flock of Seagulls – Never Again (The Dancer)
Re-Flex – The Politics of Dancing
Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka
The Proclaimers – I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)

8am

ABC – The Look of Love (Les Bisous Remix)
Voice Farm – Hey Freethinker
Information Society – Walking Away
Depeche Mode – People Are People
Missing Persons – Destination Unknown (Edge Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – Heart (Edge Remix)
Camouflage – The Great Commandment (12” Remix)
The Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination (Ultimix)
EBN OZN – AEIOU Sometimes Y
Yazoo – Don’t Go (Re-Remix)
Eurythmics – Here Come The Rain Again (ULTI-reMIX)
Corey Hart – Sunglasses At Night
The Twins – Time Will Tell (Twitch Remix)
Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)
The B-52’s – Channel Z (Edge Remix)

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

