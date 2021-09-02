Save The Wave Playlist (09.2.21)

7am

The Associates – Heart of Glass

Shona Laing – Soviet Snow

Plus One – Nevermore (More More Mix)

Blancmange – Lose Your Love

Magazine 60 – Don Quichotte (Select Mix Remix)

Microchip League – New York NY

Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel (Shep Pettibone Remix)

New Order – Sub-Culture (Razormaid Remix)

Pet Shop Boys – Suburbia

OMD – Dreaming (Edge Remix)

Altered Images – Don’t Talk To Me About Love

Celebrate The Nun – Will You Be There (Nu Nu Mix)

INXS – Original Sin (Edge Remix)

Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar (12” Version)

A Flock of Seagulls – Never Again (The Dancer)

Re-Flex – The Politics of Dancing

Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka

The Proclaimers – I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)

8am

ABC – The Look of Love (Les Bisous Remix)

Voice Farm – Hey Freethinker

Information Society – Walking Away

Depeche Mode – People Are People

Missing Persons – Destination Unknown (Edge Remix)

Pet Shop Boys – Heart (Edge Remix)

Camouflage – The Great Commandment (12” Remix)

The Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination (Ultimix)

EBN OZN – AEIOU Sometimes Y

Yazoo – Don’t Go (Re-Remix)

Eurythmics – Here Come The Rain Again (ULTI-reMIX)

Corey Hart – Sunglasses At Night

The Twins – Time Will Tell (Twitch Remix)

Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)

The B-52’s – Channel Z (Edge Remix)

