Save The Wave Playlist (09.2.21)

7am
The Associates – Heart of Glass
Shona Laing – Soviet Snow
Plus One – Nevermore (More More Mix)
Blancmange – Lose Your Love
Magazine 60 – Don Quichotte (Select Mix Remix)
Microchip League – New York NY
Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel (Shep Pettibone Remix)
New Order – Sub-Culture (Razormaid Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – Suburbia
OMD – Dreaming (Edge Remix)
Altered Images – Don’t Talk To Me About Love
Celebrate The Nun – Will You Be There (Nu Nu Mix)
INXS – Original Sin (Edge Remix)
Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar (12” Version)
A Flock of Seagulls – Never Again (The Dancer)
Re-Flex – The Politics of Dancing
Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka
The Proclaimers – I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)
8am
ABC – The Look of Love (Les Bisous Remix)
Voice Farm – Hey Freethinker
Information Society – Walking Away
Depeche Mode – People Are People
Missing Persons – Destination Unknown (Edge Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – Heart (Edge Remix)
Camouflage – The Great Commandment (12” Remix)
The Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination (Ultimix)
EBN OZN – AEIOU Sometimes Y
Yazoo – Don’t Go (Re-Remix)
Eurythmics – Here Come The Rain Again (ULTI-reMIX)
Corey Hart – Sunglasses At Night
The Twins – Time Will Tell (Twitch Remix)
Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)
The B-52’s – Channel Z (Edge Remix)
Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.
