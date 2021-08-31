Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Arvo to me, Lyli J, Aonian and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Arvo to me, Lyli J, Aonian and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Merging Waters”. A glacial stream merges with a clear stream in the Noatak River drainage. Credit: Gates Of The Arctic National Park & Preserve, National Park Service, public domain [1].

Originally aired 29 Aug 2021

6 & 7 AM: Best of…

8AM Playlist

Arvo to me – Blue Lagoon

Bad Snacks – Autumn

Lyli J – River Runs

Rejoicer – Lucid Intent (feat. Nitai Hershkovits)

Sundrenched – Flyby

Freud – Setback

Shigeto – Miss U

Pacific Coliseum – Home

Teebs – Prayers i

Aonian – Ascent – Landscape Version

Frequency Control Centre – Caloris Montes

Home – Resonance

Hotel Pools – Reflections

ATTLAS – Polar Concept

9AM Playlist

Christopher Willits – Wide

The Sight Below – Wishing Me Asleep

Tycho – The Disconnect

Soular Order – Hiraeth

Pbs’73 – Public Television

flow.ctrl – Thumper

Frequency Control Centre – Float Left

Hello Meteor – ˈtrɑpɪk(ə)l- (BONUS STAGE)

Moonnight Sequence – Shibuya Secrets

Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real