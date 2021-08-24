Cafe Chill: Boards of Canada, Hello Meteor, Blackbird Belle and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Boards of Canada, Hello Meteor, Blackbird Belle and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player.

Photo: “Elk and Swans”: A Cow Elk with two Trumpeter Swans in a Grand Teton National Park wetland. Credit: Grand Teton National Park, National Park Service, © Public Domain.

Originally aired 22 Aug 2021

6 & 7 AM: Best of CC

8AM Playlist (Boards of Canada sandwich)

Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real

Afterlyte – China Shop

Xky – Shapes

High Tides – Zolar

Blackbird Belle – Celestial Nighthawk

C418 & Kuabee – Tingle

Treetalking – Move With Purpose

flow.ctrl – Thumper

Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge

Peregrihn – Ambrosia

Rosentwig – Supergravity

Boards of Canada – An Eagle In Your Mind

9AM Playlist

Tycho – Epigram

Mind Groove – Dead Wind

Pablo Bolivar – Fuse

Riversilvers – Forever

Volcanic Shores – Mediterranean

London Syndrome – Roads

pndr – I Guess I’m Staying Home

thahoa – Laminar Flow

Southpaw – Komorebi

Bad Snacks – Autumn

Races – Big Broom (Sun Glitters Remix)

20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void

Frequency Control Centre – Iso-Elation