Save The Wave Playlist (08.19.21)

7am

Electronic – Feel Every Beat

Erasure – Heavenly Action (12” Remix)

The Blow Monkeys – Digging Your Scene (Ultimix)

Howard Jones – Things Can Only Get Better

Simple Minds – All The Things She Said

Duran Duran – Notorious (Edge Remix)

Thompson Twins – Don’t Mess With Dr. Dream

Oingo Boingo – Pain

David Bowie – Fashion (Edge Remix)

Yazoo – State Farm (Dance Remix)

New Order – Touched By The Hand Of God (Razormaid Mix)

Depeche Mode – Never Let Me Down (12”)

Vitamin Z – Burning Flame

Icicle Works – Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream) [Edge Remix] Grandmaster Flash & Melle Mel – White Lines (Select Mix)

Jesus Jones – International Bright Young Thing (Phil Harding 12” Mix)

Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination

8am

New Order – Shellshock

The Human League – Heart Like A Wheel (Razormaid Remix)

Blue Mercedes – I Want To Be Your Property

Holly Johnson – Where Has The Love Gone (Razormaid Mix)

Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon (Edge Remix)

Dead Or Alive – Lover Come Back To Me

Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind

OMD – Locomotion

Stephen Duffy – Hold It

Trans-X – Living On Video (Dub Mix)

Divine – I’m So Beautiful (Remix)

Berlin – No More Words (Dance Remix)

Sinéad O’Connor – Mandinka (12” Remix)

Men At Work – Who Can It Be Now

The B-52’s – Channel Z (Edge Remix)

Wham! – I’m Your Man

Photo by Ena Marinkovic