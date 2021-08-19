Save The Wave Playlist (08.19.21)

7am
Electronic – Feel Every Beat
Erasure – Heavenly Action (12” Remix)
The Blow Monkeys – Digging Your Scene (Ultimix)
Howard Jones – Things Can Only Get Better
Simple Minds – All The Things She Said
Duran Duran – Notorious (Edge Remix)
Thompson Twins – Don’t Mess With Dr. Dream
Oingo Boingo – Pain
David Bowie – Fashion (Edge Remix)
Yazoo – State Farm (Dance Remix)
New Order – Touched By The Hand Of God (Razormaid Mix)
Depeche Mode – Never Let Me Down (12”)
Vitamin Z – Burning Flame
Icicle Works – Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream) [Edge Remix] Grandmaster Flash & Melle Mel – White Lines (Select Mix)
Jesus Jones – International Bright Young Thing (Phil Harding 12” Mix)
Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination
8am
New Order – Shellshock
The Human League – Heart Like A Wheel (Razormaid Remix)
Blue Mercedes – I Want To Be Your Property
Holly Johnson – Where Has The Love Gone (Razormaid Mix)
Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon (Edge Remix)
Dead Or Alive – Lover Come Back To Me
Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind
OMD – Locomotion
Stephen Duffy – Hold It
Trans-X – Living On Video (Dub Mix)
Divine – I’m So Beautiful (Remix)
Berlin – No More Words (Dance Remix)
Sinéad O’Connor – Mandinka (12” Remix)
Men At Work – Who Can It Be Now
The B-52’s – Channel Z (Edge Remix)
Wham! – I’m Your Man
Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.
Photo by Ena Marinkovic
