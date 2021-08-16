Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Sea>Lih, Eternal Horizon, Sundials/Telescopes and more

Hope you’re having a great week! Want to listen to Cafe Chill again (or otherwise)? The latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Sea>Lih, Eternal Horizon, Sundials/Telescopes and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Deer Between Sequoias”: A young deer between two sequoias in Giant Forest, in the southern Sierra Nevada east of the San Joaquin Valley. Credit: Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks, National Park Service, 2021, © public domain.

Originally aired 15 Aug 2021

6AM Playlist

Moon Boots – The Life Aquatic

Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces

Frameworks – Kings

Beacon – Escapements

Invention – Sprxng

Kody Kurth – Absent

Iamforest – Relics

Panta Rhei & Gizmo Varillas – Supreme (ft. Sitkah)

Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure

Maluca – I Couldn’t Leave You

Pines – Calling You

Lushloss – Old Oak

Shallou – Fictions

Bitykradne – Downtown

Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)

7AM Playlist

Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Ocean Breath

Edamame – Lungs Full

Emancipator & 9 Theory – Chameleon

The Faded – Uncertainties

mellogem – swimmin’

A.L.I.S.O.N – Subtract

Substantial – Beyond the Stage (feat. Uyama Hiroto) [Instrumental] High Tides – Summer Reflections

Dreams West – Tribes

2814 – Impact

Coubo – Woods

PVLMS – Phases

Lone – Begin To Begin

8AM Playlist

Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango

Shigeto – Children At Midnight

Hello Meteor – Sea>Lih

EECC – Lead Me

Nightflyer – Eternal Horizon

Giraffage – SLO

Reside in Flames – Sundials, Telescopes

Kawsaki – Endless Spa

High Tides – Summer Reflections

Soular Order – Boreal

Tycho – Coastal Brake

Blackboxx – Stranded Under Sunsets

edapollo – Silk Spirals

Illuvia – Summer Cloud

9AM Playlist

Lyli J – River Runs

2814 – Impact

Rejoicer – Yesterday’s Forest Magic (feat. Sefi Zisling)

Shigeto – Lineage

Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2

Idealism – All We Ever Do

Swimming TV – With You

Marley Carroll – After Ours

EECC – Wildways

Kilig – Blue Coat, Red Dress

Tomas Novoa – Tornasol

E.Vax – Always

Wing Vilma – Spirit Practice

Chrome Sparks – In2 Your Love