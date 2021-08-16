PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Sea>Lih, Eternal Horizon, Sundials/Telescopes and more

Richard J Dalton from Café Chill
August 16, 2021
2 min read
"Deer Between Sequoias": A young deer between two sequoias in Giant Forest, in the southern Sierra Nevada east of the San Joaquin Valley.

Hope you’re having a great week! Want to listen to Cafe Chill again (or otherwise)? The latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Sea>Lih, Eternal Horizon, Sundials/Telescopes and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player.

Photo: “Deer Between Sequoias”: A young deer between two sequoias in Giant Forest, in the southern Sierra Nevada east of the San Joaquin Valley. Credit: Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks, National Park Service, 2021, © public domain.

Originally aired 15 Aug 2021

6AM Playlist
Moon Boots – The Life Aquatic
Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
Frameworks – Kings
Beacon – Escapements
Invention – Sprxng
Kody Kurth – Absent
Iamforest – Relics
Panta Rhei & Gizmo Varillas – Supreme (ft. Sitkah)
Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure
Maluca – I Couldn’t Leave You
Pines – Calling You
Lushloss – Old Oak
Shallou – Fictions
Bitykradne – Downtown
Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)

7AM Playlist
Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Ocean Breath
Edamame – Lungs Full
Emancipator & 9 Theory – Chameleon
The Faded – Uncertainties
mellogem – swimmin’
A.L.I.S.O.N – Subtract
Substantial – Beyond the Stage (feat. Uyama Hiroto) [Instrumental] High Tides – Summer Reflections
Dreams West – Tribes
2814 – Impact
Coubo – Woods
PVLMS – Phases
Lone – Begin To Begin

8AM Playlist
Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
Shigeto – Children At Midnight
Hello Meteor – Sea>Lih
EECC – Lead Me
Nightflyer – Eternal Horizon
Giraffage – SLO
Reside in Flames – Sundials, Telescopes
Kawsaki – Endless Spa
High Tides – Summer Reflections
Soular Order – Boreal
Tycho – Coastal Brake
Blackboxx – Stranded Under Sunsets
edapollo – Silk Spirals
Illuvia – Summer Cloud

9AM Playlist
Lyli J – River Runs
2814 – Impact
Rejoicer – Yesterday’s Forest Magic (feat. Sefi Zisling)
Shigeto – Lineage
Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
Idealism – All We Ever Do
Swimming TV – With You
Marley Carroll – After Ours
EECC – Wildways
Kilig – Blue Coat, Red Dress
Tomas Novoa – Tornasol
E.Vax – Always
Wing Vilma – Spirit Practice
Chrome Sparks – In2 Your Love

Richard J Dalton from Café Chill

I work behind-the-scenes on Café Chill. My social circle consists almost exclusively of crows.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

App Player

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu