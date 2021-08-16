Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Sea>Lih, Eternal Horizon, Sundials/Telescopes and more

Hope you’re having a great week! Want to listen to Cafe Chill again (or otherwise)? The latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Sea>Lih, Eternal Horizon, Sundials/Telescopes and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Deer Between Sequoias”: A young deer between two sequoias in Giant Forest, in the southern Sierra Nevada east of the San Joaquin Valley. Credit: Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks, National Park Service, 2021, © public domain.
Originally aired 15 Aug 2021
6AM Playlist
Moon Boots – The Life Aquatic
Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
Frameworks – Kings
Beacon – Escapements
Invention – Sprxng
Kody Kurth – Absent
Iamforest – Relics
Panta Rhei & Gizmo Varillas – Supreme (ft. Sitkah)
Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure
Maluca – I Couldn’t Leave You
Pines – Calling You
Lushloss – Old Oak
Shallou – Fictions
Bitykradne – Downtown
Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)
7AM Playlist
Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Ocean Breath
Edamame – Lungs Full
Emancipator & 9 Theory – Chameleon
The Faded – Uncertainties
mellogem – swimmin’
A.L.I.S.O.N – Subtract
Substantial – Beyond the Stage (feat. Uyama Hiroto) [Instrumental] High Tides – Summer Reflections
Dreams West – Tribes
2814 – Impact
Coubo – Woods
PVLMS – Phases
Lone – Begin To Begin
8AM Playlist
Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
Shigeto – Children At Midnight
Hello Meteor – Sea>Lih
EECC – Lead Me
Nightflyer – Eternal Horizon
Giraffage – SLO
Reside in Flames – Sundials, Telescopes
Kawsaki – Endless Spa
High Tides – Summer Reflections
Soular Order – Boreal
Tycho – Coastal Brake
Blackboxx – Stranded Under Sunsets
edapollo – Silk Spirals
Illuvia – Summer Cloud
9AM Playlist
Lyli J – River Runs
2814 – Impact
Rejoicer – Yesterday’s Forest Magic (feat. Sefi Zisling)
Shigeto – Lineage
Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
Idealism – All We Ever Do
Swimming TV – With You
Marley Carroll – After Ours
EECC – Wildways
Kilig – Blue Coat, Red Dress
Tomas Novoa – Tornasol
E.Vax – Always
Wing Vilma – Spirit Practice
Chrome Sparks – In2 Your Love
