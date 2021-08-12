Save The Wave Playlist (08.12.21)

7am
Erasure – Oh L’Amour
Westworld – Painkiller
Ken Laszlo – Tonight
Pet Shop Boys – Heart
MoskwaTV – Generator ⅞ (Energetic Mix)
OMD – So In Love (Edge Remix)
Yazoo – Situation
Associates – Heart of Glass
Cetu Javu – Have In Mind (Dance Mix)
Peter Godwin – Images of Heaven
The B-52’s – Channel Z (Edge Remix)
Midnight Oil – The Dead Heart (Edge Remix)
INXS – Original Sin (Dance Remix)
Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat (12” Inch Remix)
Duran Duran – Rio
8am
Tom Tom Club – Genius Of Love (12” Mix)
Red Flag – All Roads Lead To You
Level 42 – Something About You (Dance Remix)
Howard Jones – Things Can Only Get Better (Select Mix)
Echo & The Bunnymen – Bedbugs And Ballyhoo (12” Remix)
Duran Duran – Election Day
Billy Idol – Hot In The City
The Cure – Hot Hot Hot
Erasure – A Little Respect (12” Remix)
Icicle Works – Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream) [Edge Remix] Naked Eyes – Promises Promises (Hot Tracks Mix)
Big Audio Dynamite – Bottom Line (Part’s 1 & 2)
Cube – Love’s Taboo (Repel The Spell Mix)
Plus 1 – Nevermore (12” Mix)
Depeche Mode – Leave In Silence
Camouflage – Neighbour
