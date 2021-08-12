Save The Wave Playlist (08.12.21)

7am

Erasure – Oh L’Amour

Westworld – Painkiller

Ken Laszlo – Tonight

Pet Shop Boys – Heart

MoskwaTV – Generator ⅞ (Energetic Mix)

OMD – So In Love (Edge Remix)

Yazoo – Situation

Associates – Heart of Glass

Cetu Javu – Have In Mind (Dance Mix)

Peter Godwin – Images of Heaven

The B-52’s – Channel Z (Edge Remix)

Midnight Oil – The Dead Heart (Edge Remix)

INXS – Original Sin (Dance Remix)

Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat (12” Inch Remix)

Duran Duran – Rio

8am

Tom Tom Club – Genius Of Love (12” Mix)

Red Flag – All Roads Lead To You

Level 42 – Something About You (Dance Remix)

Howard Jones – Things Can Only Get Better (Select Mix)

Echo & The Bunnymen – Bedbugs And Ballyhoo (12” Remix)

Duran Duran – Election Day

Billy Idol – Hot In The City

The Cure – Hot Hot Hot

Erasure – A Little Respect (12” Remix)

Icicle Works – Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream) [Edge Remix] Naked Eyes – Promises Promises (Hot Tracks Mix)

Big Audio Dynamite – Bottom Line (Part’s 1 & 2)

Cube – Love’s Taboo (Repel The Spell Mix)

Plus 1 – Nevermore (12” Mix)

Depeche Mode – Leave In Silence

Camouflage – Neighbour

