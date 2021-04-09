50th Anniversary50th Anniversary Music Showdown

A Champion Has Been Crowned!

Harmony Soleil
April 9, 2021
This morning the final round of C895’s 50th Anniversary Music Showdown: The Early Years, came to an end. The battle between 2Unlimited “Get Ready for This” and New Order “Bizarre Love Triangle” was extremely close but after two rounds of voting this morning, New Order came out victorious!

We want to give a huge thank you to Drew Bailey and Jay Stickhaus, as well as all of YOU, the incredible listeners who created brackets, voted and made our very first Music Showdown bracket a huge success! Check out the full bracket below and…get ready, because we only covered the first 25 years of our history and…we have another 25 years worth of music to go!

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

Shellie in Studio
50th Anniversary

Share your C89.5 Story!

All year, C89.5 is celebrating 50 years of radio that makes you wanna dance. C89.5 began at Nathan Hale High School in 1971 when teacher, Larry Adams, figured having their own radio station would get students excited about careers in broadcasting...

