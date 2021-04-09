A Champion Has Been Crowned!

This morning the final round of C895’s 50th Anniversary Music Showdown: The Early Years, came to an end. The battle between 2Unlimited “Get Ready for This” and New Order “Bizarre Love Triangle” was extremely close but after two rounds of voting this morning, New Order came out victorious!

We want to give a huge thank you to Drew Bailey and Jay Stickhaus, as well as all of YOU, the incredible listeners who created brackets, voted and made our very first Music Showdown bracket a huge success! Check out the full bracket below and…get ready, because we only covered the first 25 years of our history and…we have another 25 years worth of music to go!