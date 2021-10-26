Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Palladian, Heathered Pearls, Brothertiger and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Palladian, Heathered Pearls, Brothertiger and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Sunset Over Cedar Breaks”. Credit: Cedar Breaks National Monument, National Park Service, public domain.
Originally aired 24 Oct 2021
6AM Playlist
Laflamme – Oceana
Ian Ewing – Craft Draft Brewski Bois
Insightful – Without
Ta-Ku – I Miss You
Edapollo – Outcast
Sundrenched – Hotel Orange
Gold Panda – Marriage (Baths Remix)
Matt Lucas – I Couldn’t Leave You
sumtimes why – equillibrium
Menta – Shibuya Streets
IOM – You Promised to Come Back
Manatee Commune – Wake
Poppy Ajudha – David’s Song (Imagined Herbal Flows Remix)
Panta Ray – Eastside Love (feat. Leon Bluer & Sitkah)
Edamame – Wrong Flock
Paternoster Poetry – Inspiration
7AM Playlist
Sleepdealer – Water
Shigeto – Lineage
Koresma – Northern Lights
Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing)
Panta Rhei & Gizmo Varillas – Supreme (ft. Sitkah)
Mvnners – Crush
Tycho – Into the Woods
Takeleave – You
Wing Vilma – Cherry Granola
Tobias – Laputa
Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom
Boards of Canada – Aquarius
w00ds – Lost at Sea
Submerse – Bake Sale
8AM Playlist
adamlondon – Maple
Cydny – On Control
Jay Cliffen – Efflorescence
A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit
The Tin Box – Moving Body
Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
Memory Scale – The Shadow and the Shape (Live Version)
Oldtwig – Dark Matter
Brothertiger – High Tide
Shepard – Not Bad Enough
Heathered Pearls – Perfume Catalogue
Palladian – Goosebumps
9AM Playlist
Boards of Canada – Left Side Drive
Blackboxx – Looks Like She’s Never Coming Back
Frequency Control Centre – Lucy Lost In the Window
E.Vax – Always
Telefon Tel Aviv – Life Is All About Taking Things In and Putting Things Out
Cialyn – In From The Cold
Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
Hu – North
Stev – No Privileges
Kiasmos – Looped
