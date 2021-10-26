Café Chill, re-listen & playlist: Palladian, Heathered Pearls, Brothertiger and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Palladian, Heathered Pearls, Brothertiger and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player.

Photo: “Sunset Over Cedar Breaks”. Credit: Cedar Breaks National Monument, National Park Service, public domain.

Originally aired 24 Oct 2021

6AM Playlist

Laflamme – Oceana

Ian Ewing – Craft Draft Brewski Bois

Insightful – Without

Ta-Ku – I Miss You

Edapollo – Outcast

Sundrenched – Hotel Orange

Gold Panda – Marriage (Baths Remix)

Matt Lucas – I Couldn’t Leave You

sumtimes why – equillibrium

Menta – Shibuya Streets

IOM – You Promised to Come Back

Manatee Commune – Wake

Poppy Ajudha – David’s Song (Imagined Herbal Flows Remix)

Panta Ray – Eastside Love (feat. Leon Bluer & Sitkah)

Edamame – Wrong Flock

Paternoster Poetry – Inspiration

7AM Playlist

Sleepdealer – Water

Shigeto – Lineage

Koresma – Northern Lights

Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing)

Panta Rhei & Gizmo Varillas – Supreme (ft. Sitkah)

Mvnners – Crush

Tycho – Into the Woods

Takeleave – You

Wing Vilma – Cherry Granola

Tobias – Laputa

Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom

Boards of Canada – Aquarius

w00ds – Lost at Sea

Submerse – Bake Sale

8AM Playlist

adamlondon – Maple

Cydny – On Control

Jay Cliffen – Efflorescence

A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit

The Tin Box – Moving Body

Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces

Memory Scale – The Shadow and the Shape (Live Version)

Oldtwig – Dark Matter

Brothertiger – High Tide

Shepard – Not Bad Enough

Heathered Pearls – Perfume Catalogue

Palladian – Goosebumps

9AM Playlist

Boards of Canada – Left Side Drive

Blackboxx – Looks Like She’s Never Coming Back

Frequency Control Centre – Lucy Lost In the Window

E.Vax – Always

Telefon Tel Aviv – Life Is All About Taking Things In and Putting Things Out

Cialyn – In From The Cold

Pablo Bolivar – Fuse

Hu – North

Stev – No Privileges

Kiasmos – Looped