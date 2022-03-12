Thanks for your support!

Membership

Bruce Wirth
March 12, 2022
A big thanks to everyone who donated during our Spring Fund Drive!

Your passion for dance music, for our educational mission and, most importantly, your willingness to put money behind your beliefs; that’s what makes C89.5 possible.

If you didn’t have a chance to donate, please make your gift today. We fell a little short of our goal and your generous gift is vital in supporting the dance music you love and the students you care about on C89.5.

Bruce Wirth

I'm the membership director at C89.5 where I get to talk with listeners who love dance music so much they want to support what we do! Not a bad job ;)
Questions about your membership? Use "Contact" in the menu to connect with me.

