Interview with Nick Albritton, Seattle Pride Program Coordinator

Drew Bailey
April 28, 2023
Nick Albritton

My chat with Nick Albritton, Seattle Pride Program Coordinator. We chat about this year’s Seattle Proide theme, Galactic Love, plus what is coming up for Seattle Pride 2023.

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

