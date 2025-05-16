Drew Bailey's BlogFeaturedMusicSpecialty Shows

c895 Mornings New Music Showdown – PLAYLIST!

Harmony Soleil
May 16, 2025
1 min read
A smartphone displaying the Spotify app with a 'New Music Showdown 2025' playlist on the screen, against a blue background.

Have you ever listened to the New Music Showdown on c895 Mornings with Drew Bailey and wished you could listen to the challenger or the winner…again? Or maybe you missed the battle and still want to know what it was Drew and crew played?

We got you!

Drew and squad have created the New Music Showdown Spotify playlist! Updated every week day (minus Save the Wave Thursday!) you can listen to the current champ in the first position on the playlist and the second position is the last song battled! The rest of the playlist features the biggest vote getters of the year so far!

Follow the playlist to keep up with all things New Music Showdown and remember to listen every weekday morning at 7am and 9am to vote in the New Music Showdown on c895 Mornings with Drew Bailey!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Promotional image featuring two mirror images of DJ Lady Love standing beside a DJ controller, with text 'It's a Vibe with Lady Love - The Love x Love Mix' overlayed on a red background.
FeaturedIts Up To UsSpecialty Shows

It’s A Vibe – 5/16

This Friday night join legendary mixologist DJ Lady Love and ‘It’s A Vibe’ for an hour in the mix kicking off your Friday night at 8pm! This week, DJ Lady Love is helping you dance into your weekend! DJ Lady Love will bring the vibes with Mya. Cardi...

Logo of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting next to an image of the United States Capitol building under a clear blue sky.
C89.5 Legitimate NewsFeatured

How CPB funding impacts c89.5

Threats to public radio and TV are escalating. On May 1st, the White House issued an Executive Order instructing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to “cease federal funding for NPR and PBS.”  As of May 16th, Congress is...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Black lanyard with c89.5 vintage logos all over it.
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
Steel License Plate Frame
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu