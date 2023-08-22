MembershipStudents

We <3 our summer interns!

Bruce Wirth
August 22, 2023
2 min read
A photo of three teenagers standing in front of a white wall with the C89.5 logo. The person on the left has long brown hair and tan skin and has their arms folded. The person in the middle has dark skin and black curly hair and their arms crossed. The person on the right has long brown hair, glasses, pale skin and has their hands in their pockets. They all looked relaxed and are smiling.

Thanks to financial support from our donors, C89.5 has been offering three paid internships to high school students in our region each summer. This year’s interns have been awesome, working one-on-one with C89.5 staff, learning the ins-and-outs of how a professional radio station operates and contributing their skills and passions to our team.

Elijah is a sophomore at Franklin High School and his passion is voice work. Our program director, Ron Chatman, taught Elijah how to use audio editing software to produce announcements for the station and was impressed by his incredible voice talent and his professionalism. For Elijah, the internship was about doing lots of different creative things that actually mattered and “better than school, which is more about memorizing stuff.”

Sofian, a junior from West Seattle High School, commuted 1½ hours by bus and light rail from West Seattle to get to C89.5 every day because “I make music and I really wanted to work with audio but I also just wanted to know how a radio station works.” He soaked up everything, from balancing the books with our business manager, Yolanda Lopez, to making audio cables with Drew Bailey, to recording voice tracks with Harmony Soleil.

Luz, a senior from the Renton school district, was a rock star this summer. She came to C89.5 with a passion for animation and left with a veritable backpack of new skills and ideas she hopes to use in starting her own digital media company. We were all blown away with her talent, determination, and creative energy. In the first week, she came to Harmony and Bruce Wirth, our membership director, with the idea of producing a cartoon about C89.5.

Over the course of six weeks, our interns created a script and story board and then enlisted fellow interns Elijah  and Sofian plus our Program Director Ron Chatman as voice talents. With the creative input of the C895 team and fellow interns, Luz crafted this hilarious animation promoting our studio upgrade fundraiser.

Check out the amazing result and, if you want to, support our Studio Upgrade Project!

Bruce Wirth

I'm the membership director at C89.5 where I get to talk with listeners who love dance music so much they want to support what we do! Not a bad job ;)
Questions about your membership? Use "Contact" in the menu to connect with me.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A graphic image with the words "Studio Upgrade Project" and 3 photos of the C895 studios from 1973, 1995, and 2009
Membership

Time to level-up!

C89.5 is renovating our studios and we’re asking for your help. Our current facility was built in 2009 but a lot has changed since then (Windows Vista anyone?) and it’s time we upgraded. We’ve designed two new, state-of-the-art studios...

Four students standing in front of a large classroom white board. Two students are dark-skinned and appear to be identical twins. The other two students have lighter skin. Two students have wide smiles and are giving the thumbs up sign. Words on the white board behind the students include: daily schedule, talent development, and live on-air.
FeaturedMembership

Thanks for supporting C89.5!

Thanks to everyone who donated to C89.5 during our Spring Fund Drive, and to our Monthly Donors for their ongoing support! Your financial contributions ensure that the music you enjoy, and the educational opportunities our students count on, will be...

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
Purple grocery tote with white C89.5 logo
green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu