c895 @ Geek Girl Con 2024!

Our second year at Geek Girl Con was INCREDIBLE! ✨
We spent two awesome days at the Con and our booth was staffed by new students like Harvey and Adrian plus super awesome seniors (and radio pros) Wrath and Finn! Plus we had some great volunteers who helped to make the c895 booth a huge success!
A big thanks to our students, staff members and volunteers who took time out of their weekend to hang at the Con and of course everyone who stopped by the booth to talk about the station, took a spin of our prize wheel or just said hi! Thanks to Geek Girl Con for having us, we already can’t wait until next year…!
