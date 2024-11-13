Uncategorized

c895 @ Geek Girl Con 2024!

Harmony Soleil
November 13, 2024
1 min read
Two individuals at a CB95 promotional booth at a convention, featuring a prize wheel, merchandise, and banners. The booth is adorned with a 'Start Here' sign and the motto 'Every Geek, Every Body'.
Our second year at Geek Girl Con was INCREDIBLE! ✨
 
We spent two awesome days at the Con and our booth was staffed by new students like Harvey and Adrian plus super awesome seniors (and radio pros) Wrath and Finn! Plus we had some great volunteers who helped to make the c895 booth a huge success!
 
A big thanks to our students, staff members and volunteers who took time out of their weekend to hang at the Con and of course everyone who stopped by the booth to talk about the station, took a spin of our prize wheel or just said hi! Thanks to Geek Girl Con for having us, we already can’t wait until next year…!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Promotional banner featuring the artist Hayla at the world premiere of "Freefall," highlighted by the C895 logo, set against a sleek, dark background with shimmering textures.
Uncategorized

A Halloween Song Treat (No Tricks)!

WORLD PREMIERE ALERT!   Our friend Hayla is releasing her new album “Dusk” this Friday and TONIGHT at 9pm during Planet Dance on C89.5 Mel & Matt are giving you a Halloween treat…the world debut of Hayla’s new song...

Uncategorized

A SCARY Good Drive at 5 on 10/31!

This Halloween c895 is bringing you a SCARY good time on the Drive at 5! Grandmixer G-M-S is going in the mix this Thursday at 5pm for a whole hour of spooktacular Halloween favorites and boo-tififul beats! Grab your ghouls and listen this Thursday...

Group of volunteers at Food Lifeline, smiling and posing in a warehouse setting surrounded by boxes and canned goods, with a banner displaying gratitude and statistics about volunteer efforts.
Uncategorized

c895 Dance Against Hunger 2.0 Recap!

Another edition of Dance Against Hunger at Food Lifelife in Seattle is in the books!   We want to thank everyone who came down on Saturday and helped pack and sort food for those in need in our community. It was so inspiring to see our community...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

2024 Thank-you Gift
2024 Thank-you Gift
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu