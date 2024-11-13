c895 @ Geek Girl Con 2024!

We spent two awesome days at the Con and our booth was staffed by new students like Harvey and Adrian plus super awesome seniors (and radio pros) Wrath and Finn! Plus we had some great volunteers who helped to make the c895 booth a huge success!

