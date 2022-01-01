Be proud of who you are and your support for LGBTQ+ equality on October 11th!

This National Coming Out Day, C895 is coming together with our community to celebrate this important moment in the lives of so many.
Coping 101: Gender Identity & Coming Out
National Coming Out Day Reading List
Curated by Nathan Hale High School Librarian Dana West, this reading list includes a wide variety of books, websites and articles both exploring and celebrating coming out and the LGBTQIA+ experience.
Titles and resouces include “Pageboy” by Elliot Page, “A Quick & Easy Guide to Asexuality” by Molly Muldoon & Will Hernandez, “Here and Queer: A Girl’s Guide to Life” by Rowan Ellis , “It Gets Better: Coming Out, Overcoming Bully and Creating A Life Worth Living” by Dan Savage and more!
Coping 101: Online Resource List
- The Trevor Project Lifeline provides 24/7 information and peer counselling for LGBTQ youth via chat, text, or phone: 1-866-488-7386Trans Lifeline provides information and counselling, in English and Spanish, for trans individuals, staffed by trans people via phone: 1-877-565-8860
- The Trevor Project’s 2021 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health provides brand new data on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health care disparities, discrimination, food insecurity, conversion therapy, and suicide — in addition to the benefits of LGBTQ-affirming spaces and respecting the pronouns of transgender and nonbinary youth. Find the survey located here: https://www.thetrevorproject.org/survey-2021/
- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, LGBTQ youths are three times more likely to seriously contemplate suicide and five times more likely to attempt suicide than heterosexual youths.
- LGBTQ youths who experience family rejection are eight times more likely to attempt suicide and nearly six times more likely to report high levels of depression. Because just one-third of LGBTQ youths have accepting parents, during the pandemic many were quarantined with adults who rejected their identity, increasing their risk for negative mental health impacts.
- Relative to their straight peers, nearly twice as many high school students who identify as lesbian, gay, or bisexual report experiencing bullying.
- Despite high rates of psychological distress, adult support can help. Students who identify as lesbian, gay or bisexual and students of color were less likely to report adult support and were less likely to be highly hopeful for their future than were their peers.
- Inequities associated with race, income, and language are exaggerated among LGBTQ youth.
- There is a growing population of immigrant and refugee LGBTQ young adults, many of whom are ostracized in their cultures. Some still reside in their cultural communities, but they are unable to access needed services.
- For more info on supporting transgender or gender-diverse children click here: https://pulse.
seattlechildrens.org/dr-gina- sequeira-discusses-gender- identity-and-explains-how- caregivers-can-support-gender- diverse-children/
- Seattle Children’s Gender Clinic Booklist and Resources – A list of books and resources that patients and families have found useful. The list includes books for all ages, as well as websites, videos and blogs.
- The Trevor Project’s Coming Out Handbook=
- Ingersoll Gender Center – Ingersoll is one of the oldest organizations by and for transgender and gender nonconforming communities in the United States
- Peer Seattle – Peer Seattle is a non-profit providing peer emotional support and services to the LGBTQ community and their allies for mental health, chemical and behavioral addiction and chronic illness.
- Gender Spectrum – Gender Spectrum is committed to the health and well-being of gender-diverse children and teens through education and support for families, and training and guidance for educators, medical and mental health providers, and other professionals
- LGBT National Help Center – Offers peer support, community connections and information to people with questions about sexual orientation and/or gender identity.
- An LGBTQ+ focused mental health resource guide: https://www.
seattletimes.com/seattle-news/ mental-health/lgbtq-mental- health-resources-in-seattle- and-king-county-heres-how-you- can-find-support/
- Seattle-based Online Group Therapy for LGBTQIA+ adolescents of color
- More Resources:
- PFLAG
- Lambert House
- Youth Mental Health First Aid Class
- Washington’s Mental Health Referral Service for Children and Teens
- Mental Health Resource Hub
- Understanding the connection between sexual orientation and substance abuse in the LGBTQ community
