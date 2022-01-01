A rainbow background with the words "C895 Celebrating National Coming Out Day"

Be proud of who you are and your support for LGBTQ+ equality on October 11th!

This National Coming Out Day, C895 is coming together with our community to celebrate this important moment in the lives of so many.

This page includes resources, podcast episodes and more! Share your Coming Out Story on social media by tagging @C895Radio and using #NationalComingOutDay!

Coping 101: Gender Identity & Coming Out

Coping 101 is an ongoing series that destigmatizes mental health from a teen’s perspective, made possible by Seattle Children’s and Crisis Connections with local support from Carter Subaru, Hansmire Builders and Audian.
This podcast episode explores Gender Identity and Coming Out, with insights from Drs. Amy Curtis and Matt Goldenberg of Seattle Children’s Gender Clinic. Listen and learn as students in Nathan Hale High School’s Radio program address how to use the right pronouns, where to go for LGBTQIA-centric resources, understanding and affirming your own sexuality and how to best support someone in your life who is coming out.

National Coming Out Day Reading List

Curated by Nathan Hale High School Librarian Dana West, this reading list includes a wide variety of books, websites and articles both exploring and celebrating coming out and the LGBTQIA+ experience.

Titles and resouces include “Pageboy” by Elliot Page, “A Quick & Easy Guide to Asexuality” by Molly Muldoon & Will Hernandez, “Here and Queer: A Girl’s Guide to Life” by Rowan Ellis , “It Gets Better: Coming Out, Overcoming Bully and Creating A Life Worth Living” by Dan Savage and more!

Coping 101: Online Resource List

