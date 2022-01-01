C895 Presents: CTrends!

Welcome to C895 C-Trends!

Our newest episode is premiering on Saturday morning August 5th at 8am! C-Trends is a student created and produced podcast series where our students explore everything and anything they are interested in.

Check out the segments

C895 Presents C-Trends: Class of 22′ Episode 2



On this “episode” of C-Trends we feature the returning student created shows Sounds of the Future, and Power of Fantasy. We also feature three student’s spooky stories!

C895 Presents C-Trends: Class of 22′ Episode 1



C-Trends is back! On this episode we feature the student created shows Sounds of the Future, Power of Fantasy, Avery’s Quarantine Music, PhD Candidate Ponderosa’s report, React, and How to Character.

Here are the blog posts that some of the students wrote about their episodes:

Avery’s Quarantine Favorites

Avery talks about some of his favorite music releases that came out over quarantine. He’s got his top five ready and can’t wait to share his favorites with you. The pandemic has been an interesting time due to the lack of concerts and live music. So, music had to adapt and overcome. Artists began livestream production and shows, and with the pandemic artists that were mainly touring finally had some time to sit down and make some music. The landscape of music changed with the lack of concerts, artists began favoring more intimate songs, suited for headphone listening over massive festival speakers. It has been a joy to hear new tracks that have come out as a result of the pandemic and Avery’s here to count down his favorites

5. Magic Oneohtrix point never- Oneohtrix point never.

This latest release from Daniel Lapotain sees him diving into the world of old-school radio and television advertisements. Mangling and manipulating samples to create a beautiful and ethereal experience. Favorite track: Nothings special

4. Emoboy303(Side) – Leotrix

Australian riddim artists leotrix blew up in 2019 with his track hive bounce and has been on a tear since, creating beautiful hard hitting riddim music and bring emotion back to bass music. His use of melody and loops shines through Emoboy303 creating a mesmerizing and deeply emotional piece that hits hard.

3. Her Revolution / His Rope – Burial, Four Tet, Thom Yorke

An unlikely trio teams up to create an incredibly moving and atmospheric piece combining burial’s work within ambient music. Four Tet’s amazing drum sequencing, and Thom Yorke’s hauntingly beautiful voice to create a mesmerizing experience that can’t be missed. Favorite Track: Her Revolution

2. Instrumental Relics – Clams Casino

Atmospheric Hip hop producer clam’s casino released a beautiful and inviting beat tape/ album in early 2020. The tape consists of incredible sample work, using vocals, synths, and field recordings, all being altered to obscurity. Creating a truly one-of-a-kind experience. Favorite track: Treetop

1. Nurture – Porter Robinson

this is American producer and artist Porter Robinson’s first release after almost 5 years of silence. Releasing in April 2021. This album explores themes of self-doubt, but in an incredibly beautiful and human way. This album is so happy and joyful and it’s just what I needed during the pandemic. Each track flows so well together. With beautiful synths and melodies all topped with beautiful, pitched vocals. While this album isn’t as heavy as worlds, everything feels much more earned and every time there is a drop it just has so much more emotional impact. My favorites must be unfolded and one of the more ambient tracks on the album wind tempos. Wind tempos start off with a single piano and some background ambience, over time they become more glitched and processed almost like tape skipping. Then the beautifully haunting vocals come in, also being very affected and glitched I just love this album and it has meant so much to me over the pandemic.

Dex dive podcast

This is PhD candidate Ponderosa, this log is meant to be a record of my research and used as educational material for future pokemon professoral candidates.

Entry one, Bulbasaur. Japanese, Fushigidane. A small, quadrupedal pokemon with a seed on it’s back that has been there since the mon’s birth. The pokemon have been bred this way, and are very rare in the wild. Bulbasaurs are generally very loyal and nurturing, and often will use the small tentacle-like vines from the bulb on their back to comfort smaller or younger pokemon. The Japanese name, Fushigidane, means ‘mysterious seed’, but can also be translated as “strange, isn’t it?” which might be a pun on the pokemon’s unusual biology. Supposedly when Bulbasaur is ready to evolve, the bulb on its back will flash blue. Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, and Sinnoh Bulbasaur might grow into ivysaur with azalea, wild ginger, chrysanthemum, orchids, knotweed, wild parsley, or wasabi growing from their backs. Ivysaur from Unova might grow goldenrod, bellflowers, yellow violet, cinnamon fern, partridgeberry, or Pennsylvania sedge. Bulbasaur from Kalos might evolve into ivysaur sprouting purple storksbill, orchids, bugleweed, allium, or cattails; whereas Galarian ivysaur might sport a different type of bugleweed, wild roses, wild peas, aster, or ferns. Alolan ivysaur might sprout sliversword, greensword, pigweed, panicgrass, or ko’oloa’ula. Hisuian ivysaur share many similarities with the ivysaur from kanto, johto, hoenn, and sinnoh, but the main differences are hisuian ivysaur may be growing plants that are now extinct in those first four regions. Bulbasaur are also very playful, and some even enjoy painting classes alongside human toddlers. No matter the type of Bulbasaur you raise, you can be sure that they’ll love you through thick and thin.

Entry two, Ivysaur. Ivysaur is a stout quadrupedal pokemon with a flower or other plant bulb on its back in any number of colors, usually dependent on where the pokemon was born. As mentioned earlier, kalosian ivysaur might grow storksbill, bugleweed, allium, or cattails while Galarian ivysaur sprout another type of bugleweed, wild rose, wild peas, or aster. Pokemon from different regions have very different ecologies but Ivysaur through and through, have always displayed nurturing behavior. Ivysaur have also been shown to take care of younger pokemon, or the small children of their trainers. Ivysaur are great gardening buddies, and work very well in personal or indoor gardens. Ivaysaur have not been show to be as proficient with bigger outdoor gardens or large-scale agriculture, as they are more pokemon meant for personal use and are recommended as starters for newer trainers.

Sounds of The Future

The term “Sampling” was created in 1979 by the makers of the Fairlight CMI, which was a sampler in addition to its functions as a digital audio workstation and a synthesizer. The story goes that after becoming disappointed with the limitations of analogue synthesizers, Peter Vogel and Kim Ryrie created Fairlight, which they named after the hydrofoil ferry that passed in front of Ryrie’s grandmother’s house. After a couple of failures in the form of very large, bad sounding machines, Vogel and Ryrie landed on the CMI, the first true sampler. It lacked anything even beginning to approach the capabilities of a modern sampler, but it was revolutionary for the time and took the world by storm.

Sampling then rose to fame in the 1980s when it became a core part of the Hip Hop of that era and remains a core part of it to this day. The concept of sampling in Hip Hop originated before the CMI, when DJs would use turntables to manually loop breaks in records, which MCs would then rap over, but with samplers becoming more affordable (and much smaller) during the 80s, the practice of sampling became much more common. That being said, this isn’t a Hip Hop station, so this episode of Sounds of the Future is all about sampling in dance music. Sampling plays a major role in some of the greatest dance songs ever written and can help bring life to music new and old.

In this episode Danny talks to his friend Kira, a lifelong dance music connoisseur, and investigates some modern dance favorites, and the samples that lie at their core. Songs from Rain Radio, Jax Jones, and Dua Lipa are all put under the microscope with the hope of discovering what makes a great sample. He also investigates core questions of what value sampling adds to dance, if inadvertently using the same sample as someone else is stealing their idea, and even if all sampling is inherently theft. And even if learning about sampling isn’t your jam, and you’d rather just enjoy some music, you can tune in for some of Danny’s favorite song recommendations.

