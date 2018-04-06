New Music Friday with Brand New Calvin Harris, Steve Aoki, The Glitch Mob, & More

Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa “One Kiss”
Calvin Harris’ last track didn’t do too hot, but he’s back with a new one, a collab with Dua Lipa actually, so enjoy!
Noisestorm “Crab Rave”
Here’s something a different from the breaks and drum ‘n’ bass artist known as Noisestorm, an artist I’ve been a fan of for quite a while, and this song makes me like him even more. This song makes really good use of the steel drums, making it more tropical house than house. Also, the video is able to run at 4K and was made in the video game engine Unreal Engine 5.
Jauz & DJ Snake “Gassed Up”
Haven’t heard some new music from Jauz, so here he is with a collab with DJ Snake.
The Glitch Mob ft. Elohim “I Could Be Anything”
New music from an artist whose name I haven’t heard in years. Now, if you don’t like melodic dubstep, don’t worry, this label on the video is completely wrong, it’s the furthest thing from melodic dubstep.
Steve Aoki & Laidback Luke ft. Bruce Buffer “It’s Time”
New music from Steve Aoki. When he was filming the music video, he hit himself in the crotch somehow.
Add comment