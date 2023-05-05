FeaturedMusic

Beyond Wonderland Takeover Weekend NOW!

Harmony Soleil
May 5, 2023
The words "Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Take Over Weekend, May 5th-8th" on a purple background

This weekend, C895 invites you down the rabbit hole for a Beyond Wonderland Takeover Weekend! 

Listen starting at noon on Friday as we go big with a full weekend of mixes from Beyond Wonderland artists like Dillon Francis, Audien, Whipped Cream, NGHTMRE, Ship Wreck, ARMNHMR and more!

Plus…you’ll have chances to win Beyond Wonderland and artist merch which will then qualify you for the grand prize…a pair of tickets and camping to Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge in June!

Listen starting Friday May 5th and tune in again on Monday for C895 Mornings with Drew Bailey for the GRAND PRIZE DRAWING to see if you’ve won!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

