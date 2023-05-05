Beyond Wonderland Takeover Weekend NOW!

This weekend, C895 invites you down the rabbit hole for a Beyond Wonderland Takeover Weekend!

Listen starting at noon on Friday as we go big with a full weekend of mixes from Beyond Wonderland artists like Dillon Francis, Audien, Whipped Cream, NGHTMRE, Ship Wreck, ARMNHMR and more!

Plus…you’ll have chances to win Beyond Wonderland and artist merch which will then qualify you for the grand prize…a pair of tickets and camping to Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge in June!

Listen starting Friday May 5th and tune in again on Monday for C895 Mornings with Drew Bailey for the GRAND PRIZE DRAWING to see if you’ve won!