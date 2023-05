Hollywood comes to Seattle with the Seattle International Film Festival, and C895 has your front row seat to ALL the action!

Join C895’s Ron Chatman live from the SIFF red carpet for the SIFF premiere on Thursday, May 11th starting at 5:45. The red carpet reports will bring you the scene the vibes from the start of the 49th SIFF and roll through the start of the first feature at 7!

Find out more information about this years festival at SIFF.net!