c89.5 Dance Party at NW Folklife Festival!

C89.5 is bringing the beats to the Northwest Folklife Festival! Join c89.5 for the Sunday Night Dance Party on the Festival grounds.

It’s a Dance Party SO big, we HAD to hold it at North West Folklife Festival. Join c 89 5 Sunday night from 8 to 10pm Sunday night in the Exhibition Hall on the Seattle Center Campus. c89.5 wants you to join us for the ultimate kick-off for summer, the Sunday Night Dance Party at the Northwest Folklife Festival. And did we mention it’s FREE?

Complete festival information online at nwfolklife.org. It’s just another part of the Biggest, Most Awesome-est Seattle-est Summer Ever! The Sunday Night Dance Party at Northwest Folklife Festival.Only from Seattle’s student-powered, listener-supported c 89 5!