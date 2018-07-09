Café Chill suggests URBVN “Stay”

Check out Café Chill Sunday mornings from 6AM to 9AM, or at other times at http://c895.org/ondemand

From the Café Chill blog:

There’s nothing quite like waking up to a tip-off from one of your newer favorite artists about what would become yet another one of your new favorite artists.

In the very early hours of this morning, Yu-Utsu sent out a message to followers about the release of “Stay”, a fresh album from fellow Evergreen Prefecture label artist URBVN. Not one to pass on suggestions by other great musicians and producers, I dove right in to the first two singles as I barely stir awake, still checking messages and mail from bed.

Coming Home: The gentle child-like siren drones lead me by hand to the detuned bass signaling me to gently free my eyes of their curtains, contrary to what later lyrics might ask of you. As the tune swells and sheds its early intro, the bass takes hold and you quickly find yourself swimming in the warmth of crystal clear waters and shimmering solar rays. An instant love flourishes.

I Sat With U: By uke, clap and distant layered “ooo”s, URBVN begins drawing delicate imagery of this hazy imaginary getaway I’ve pictured so very often recently. This one takes you in quickly, establishing its hook early-on and reminding you that simplicity is frequently the basis of joy and happiness. I’m sold.

Check the entire 10 track album “Stay” by URBVN, featuring remixes by Magi System/Yu-Utsu and Smbdy. Available on for purchase, download and streaming on most major distributors!