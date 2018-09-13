Save The Wave Playlist (09.13.18)

7am
Cetu Javu – Have In Mind (Kalimba Mix)
Book Of Love – Modigliani (Lost In Your Eyes; I Dream Of Jeanne Mix)
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle
Dead or Alive – Brand New Lover
Taffy – I Love My Radio
Erasure – Oh L’amour
Sparks – Music That You Can Dance To
OMD – We Love You (12” Version)
Cee Farrow – Should I Love?
Heaven 17 – Penthouse And Pavement
Stephen Duffy – Hold It (Remixed)
Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough
Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy
Duran Duran – Masquerade
Duran Duran – Hold Back The Rain
The Psychedelic – Here Come Cowboys
Rita Mitsuko – Marcia Baila
Wham! – Freedom
8am
Howard Jones – What Is Love (Razormaid Mix)
Tears For Fears – Shout (Resurrection Remix)
Men Without Hats – The Safety Dance
Art Of Noise – Close (To The Edit)
Level 42 – Something About You
The Blow Monkeys – Digging Your Scene
Scritti Politti – Woodbeez (Pray Like Aretha Franklin)
Vitamin Z – Burning Flame (Extended Mix)
OMD – Le Femme Accident (Remix)
Icicle Works – Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream)
The Cure – What Can’t I Be You
Thompson Twins – Don’t Mess With Dr. Dream
New Order – Touched By The Hand Of God (Razormaid Mix)
Enya – Orinoco Flow
David Bowie – Fashion (Edge Remix)
Alexander Robotnick – Problèmes De A’more
Culture Club – Miss Me Blind / It’s A Miracle
9am
New Order – Round And Round
The Go-Go’s – Our Lips Are Sealed
The Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Star
Yello – Oh Yeah
Stacey Q – Two Of Hearts
Depeche Mode – Route 66 / Behind The Wheel (Megamix)
Peter Murphy – Indigo Eyes
Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar
Thompson Twins – Lies (Bigger & Bigger)
Yazoo – Bring Your Love Down (Didn’t I)
Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)
The Cure – The Walk (Everything Mix)
Pop Will Eat Itself – Can U Dig It?
Divine – Native Love (Step By Step)
Lana Pellay – Pistol In My Pocket (Extended Mix)
Berlin – No More Words
A-Ha – Train Of Thought (Remix)
Hey @c895radio @DJTrentVon I wrote up how to make alexa automatically play Save The Wave every Thursday – https://t.co/IQI81LEIoj (now I don’t forget!)
— juche couture (@outofband) August 30, 2018
Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
Follow C89.5