Save The Wave Playlist (09.13.18)

7am

Cetu Javu – Have In Mind (Kalimba Mix)

Book Of Love – Modigliani (Lost In Your Eyes; I Dream Of Jeanne Mix)

New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle

Dead or Alive – Brand New Lover

Taffy – I Love My Radio

Erasure – Oh L’amour

Sparks – Music That You Can Dance To

OMD – We Love You (12” Version)

Cee Farrow – Should I Love?

Heaven 17 – Penthouse And Pavement

Stephen Duffy – Hold It (Remixed)

Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough

Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy

Duran Duran – Masquerade

Duran Duran – Hold Back The Rain

The Psychedelic – Here Come Cowboys

Rita Mitsuko – Marcia Baila

Wham! – Freedom

8am

Howard Jones – What Is Love (Razormaid Mix)

Tears For Fears – Shout (Resurrection Remix)

Men Without Hats – The Safety Dance

Art Of Noise – Close (To The Edit)

Level 42 – Something About You

The Blow Monkeys – Digging Your Scene

Scritti Politti – Woodbeez (Pray Like Aretha Franklin)

Vitamin Z – Burning Flame (Extended Mix)

OMD – Le Femme Accident (Remix)

Icicle Works – Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream)

The Cure – What Can’t I Be You

Thompson Twins – Don’t Mess With Dr. Dream

New Order – Touched By The Hand Of God (Razormaid Mix)

Enya – Orinoco Flow

David Bowie – Fashion (Edge Remix)

Alexander Robotnick – Problèmes De A’more

Culture Club – Miss Me Blind / It’s A Miracle

9am

New Order – Round And Round

The Go-Go’s – Our Lips Are Sealed

The Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Star

Yello – Oh Yeah

Stacey Q – Two Of Hearts

Depeche Mode – Route 66 / Behind The Wheel (Megamix)

Peter Murphy – Indigo Eyes

Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar

Thompson Twins – Lies (Bigger & Bigger)

Yazoo – Bring Your Love Down (Didn’t I)

Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)

The Cure – The Walk (Everything Mix)

Pop Will Eat Itself – Can U Dig It?

Divine – Native Love (Step By Step)

Lana Pellay – Pistol In My Pocket (Extended Mix)

Berlin – No More Words

A-Ha – Train Of Thought (Remix)

Hey @c895radio @DJTrentVon I wrote up how to make alexa automatically play Save The Wave every Thursday – https://t.co/IQI81LEIoj (now I don’t forget!)

— juche couture (@outofband) August 30, 2018

