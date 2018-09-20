Save The Wave Playlist (09.20.18)

7am
Sinead O’Connor with MC Lyte – I Want Your Hands on Me
Men Without Hats – Safety Dance
Wang Chung – Dancehall Days
The Waterboys – The Whole Of The Moon
David Bowie & Queen – Under Pressure
Squeeze – Black Coffee In Bed
Morrissey – The Last Of The Famous International Playboys
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls
Erasure – A Little Respect (Extended Mix)
The Farm – Groovy Train
Big Audio Dynamite – The Bottom Line (12” Remix)
The Clash – This Is Radio Clash
Depeche Mode – Strangelove (Maxi Mix)
ABC – The Look Of Love (Part 1)
Duran Duran – Save A Prayer (Remix)
8am
The Escape Club – Wild, Wild West
A Flock Of Seagulls – I Ran
Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart
March Violets – Turn To The Sky (Razormaid Remix)
Ultravox – Dancing With Tears In My Eyes (Extended Mix)
A Ha – Train Of Thought
Smalltown Boys – Beatski Mix (Extended Mix)
Time Zone – World Destruction
Psychedelic Furs – President Gas
Inxs – The One Thing (Culture Shock Remix)
Duran Duran – Girls On Film (Night Version)
Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag (Edge Remix)
Depeche Mode – Please, Little Treasure (Razormaid Remix)
Divinyls – Pleasure & Pain
New Order – Perfect Kiss
Kraftwerk – Numbers
Secession – Touch (Part 3)
Corey Hart – Sunglasses At Night
9am
Animotion – Obsession (12” Remix)
Belouis Some – Animal Magic
Ken Laszlo – Tonight (Remix)
Edelweiss – Bring Me Edelweiss
Pet Shop Boys & Dusty Springfield – What Have I Done To Deserve This?
Secession – The Magician (Pecky Plus Mix)
OMD – Apollo
Peter Schilling – A Different Story (World Of Lust And Crime)
Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Mode To Joy)
Cetu Javu – Have In Mind (Kalimba Mix)
Kissing The Pink – Certain Things Are Likely
Shona Laing – Soviet Snow
The Human League – The Lebanon
Dead Or Alive – Lover Come Back To Me
Pixies – Here Comes Your Man
2 comments
Kissing The Pink – Certain Things Are Likely. That’s your missing one.
Are you doing this as some form of contest or something? 🙂
If it was, you’d be winning 😀