Save The Wave Playlist (09.20.18)

7am

Sinead O’Connor with MC Lyte – I Want Your Hands on Me

Men Without Hats – Safety Dance

Wang Chung – Dancehall Days

The Waterboys – The Whole Of The Moon

David Bowie & Queen – Under Pressure

Squeeze – Black Coffee In Bed

Morrissey – The Last Of The Famous International Playboys

Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls

Erasure – A Little Respect (Extended Mix)

The Farm – Groovy Train

Big Audio Dynamite – The Bottom Line (12” Remix)

The Clash – This Is Radio Clash

Depeche Mode – Strangelove (Maxi Mix)

ABC – The Look Of Love (Part 1)

Duran Duran – Save A Prayer (Remix)

8am

The Escape Club – Wild, Wild West

A Flock Of Seagulls – I Ran

Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart

March Violets – Turn To The Sky (Razormaid Remix)

Ultravox – Dancing With Tears In My Eyes (Extended Mix)

A Ha – Train Of Thought

Smalltown Boys – Beatski Mix (Extended Mix)

Time Zone – World Destruction

Psychedelic Furs – President Gas

Inxs – The One Thing (Culture Shock Remix)

Duran Duran – Girls On Film (Night Version)

Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag (Edge Remix)

Depeche Mode – Please, Little Treasure (Razormaid Remix)

Divinyls – Pleasure & Pain

New Order – Perfect Kiss

Kraftwerk – Numbers

Secession – Touch (Part 3)

Corey Hart – Sunglasses At Night

9am

Animotion – Obsession (12” Remix)

Belouis Some – Animal Magic

Ken Laszlo – Tonight (Remix)

Edelweiss – Bring Me Edelweiss

Pet Shop Boys & Dusty Springfield – What Have I Done To Deserve This?

Secession – The Magician (Pecky Plus Mix)

OMD – Apollo

Peter Schilling – A Different Story (World Of Lust And Crime)

Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Mode To Joy)

Cetu Javu – Have In Mind (Kalimba Mix)

Kissing The Pink – Certain Things Are Likely

Shona Laing – Soviet Snow

The Human League – The Lebanon

Dead Or Alive – Lover Come Back To Me

Pixies – Here Comes Your Man

