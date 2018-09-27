Save The Wave Playlist (09.27.18)

7am

The KLF – 3AM Eternal

Kevin Avaiance – Din Da Da

Pet Shop Boys – Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots Of Money)

New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle

Big Audio Dynamite – Just Play Music

Tones On Tail – GO! (Club Mix)

Berlin – The Metro

Real Life – Catch Me I’m Falling

Book Of Love – You Make Me Feel So Good (Flutter Mix)

Generation X – Dancing With Myself

Aha – Take On Me

The Other Ones – Holiday

The Beat – Best Friend

Peter Schilling – Major Tom

New Order – Love Vigilantes

The Psychedelic Furs – Heaven

Smalltown Boys – Bronski Mix



8am

New Order – The Perfect Kiss (Retro Shock Remix)

Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough

Gary Numan – Cars Part 2 (Select Remix)

Police – Can’t Stand Losing You (DMC Remix)

Pig Bag – Papa’s Got A New Pigbag (Edge Remix)

Bronski Beat – Why?

Heaven 17 – We Live So Fast (12” Mix)

Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (Edge Remix)

B-52’s – Love Shack (Ultimix Remix)

Roxy Music – More Than This (Remix)

Paul Young – Come Back And Stay

Re-Flex – The Politics Of Dancing

Dead Or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)

The Other Two – Tasty Fish (Art Of Mix)

Hubert Kah – So Many People (Remix)

Barry Harris Presents Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon 2k14 (7th Heaven Retro Mix)

