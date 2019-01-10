Seattle's home for dance
Planet Dance’s RE-RUN of the 1996 C895 Top 89 Dance Countdown!

Harmony Soleil
January 10, 2019
Ultimate #TBT vibes thanks to Mel & Matt of Planet Dance who found this classic list of dance music favorites from 1996! Did your favorite make the list?

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

