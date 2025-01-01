c895 Top 89 Countdown: The Top 5 Songs Are…

The c895 Top 89 Countdown of 2024 is officially IN THE BOOKS! Check out the top 5 songs of the #c895Top89 countdown and if you missed any of the countdown…no worries! It will be replaying all day today!

Happy New Year and thank you for all the incredible support in our 53rd year! We have some big things planned for 2025 so…GET READY! Happy New Year!

And remember you can listen to the whole countdown ON DEMAND for the next two weeks here!

#5 – Dua Lipa “Houdini” – It was (another) big year from Dua in 2024! “Houdini” was the 3rd single from her album “Radical Optimism” and this track featured catchy lyrics and a nu-disco sound with what “Pitchfork” called a “loony spark” to this infectious track.

# 4 –Felix Jaehn & Jonas Blue “Past Life” (Koven Remix) – A delightful blend of pop, dance and, thanks to the Koven remix, drum and bass, “Past Life” is an airy collaboration with Jonas Blue that has perpetually been on our playlist since it came out at the end of last year.

# 3 – Tyla x Marshmello “Water” – Tyla is certainly one of the breakout artists in 2024, and “Water” was the track that brought this South African artist to the mainstream and…dancefloors! The moment we heard the original of this track we *knew* we needed a remix and the one and only Marshmello did not disappoint with his take on this track that had us singing along all year! Plus, Tyla cemented her spot in the music industry with a Grammy win in 2024 for this song!

# 2 – MK “Take My Chance” – An already established LEGEND, MK is an artist who always brings a unique take on classic sounds and “Take My Chance” is no exception! Paying homage to ’90s piano house, this instant classic brings the energy and the bodies to the dance floor!

# 1 – Madelline “I’m Only Here For The Beat” – Created to “help tune out all the BS” this track is hard hitting and also pure dance pop bliss! Newcomer Madelline brought fresh beats and fresh perspective when this track hit our playlist at the top of the year. And it was featured on our first ever vinyl compilation “c895 on Wax” this spring! We can’t wait to see what Madelline does next!