Top 89 CountdownYear End Review

c895 Top 89 Countdown: The Top 5 Songs Are…

Harmony Soleil
January 1, 2025
2 min read
Album cover art montage featuring various music genres, including artists like Gorillaz's "Dare" and The Prodigy's "No Tourists". Other visuals include a stylized postcard with 'Paris', an abstract art piece, and a vivid, colorful depiction of a neon-light number '89'.

The c895 Top 89 Countdown of 2024 is officially IN THE BOOKS! Check out the top 5 songs of the #c895Top89 countdown and if you missed any of the countdown…no worries! It will be replaying all day today!

Happy New Year and thank you for all the incredible support in our 53rd year! We have some big things planned for 2025 so…GET READY! Happy New Year!

And remember you can listen to the whole countdown ON DEMAND for the next two weeks here!

#5 – Dua Lipa “Houdini” – It was (another) big year from Dua in 2024! “Houdini” was the 3rd single from her album “Radical Optimism” and this track featured catchy lyrics and a nu-disco sound with what “Pitchfork” called a “loony spark” to this infectious track.

# 4 –Felix Jaehn & Jonas Blue “Past Life” (Koven Remix) – A delightful blend of pop, dance and, thanks to the Koven remix, drum and bass, “Past Life” is an airy collaboration with Jonas Blue that has perpetually been on our playlist since it came out at the end of last year.

# 3 – Tyla x Marshmello “Water” – Tyla is certainly one of the breakout artists in 2024, and “Water” was the track that brought this South African artist to the mainstream and…dancefloors! The moment we heard the original of this track we *knew* we needed a remix and the one and only Marshmello did not disappoint with his take on this track that had us singing along all year! Plus, Tyla cemented her spot in the music industry with a Grammy win in 2024 for this song!

# 2 – MK “Take My Chance” – An already established LEGEND, MK is an artist who always brings a unique take on classic sounds and “Take My Chance” is no exception! Paying homage to ’90s piano house, this instant classic brings the energy and the bodies to the dance floor!

# 1 – Madelline “I’m Only Here For The Beat” – Created to “help tune out all the BS” this track is hard hitting and also pure dance pop bliss! Newcomer Madelline brought fresh beats and fresh perspective when this track hit our playlist at the top of the year. And it was featured on our first ever vinyl compilation “c895 on Wax” this spring! We can’t wait to see what Madelline does next!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Promotional banner for "The Top 89 Countdown 2024" hosted by C895, starting at 6 PM on New Year's Eve, set against a swirling purple background.
FeaturedTop 89 Countdown

c895 Top 89 of ’24 – FULL LIST

Did you miss part of the c895 Top 89 Countdown of 2024? Or just need to check again where your favorite track of the year ranked? We got you! Check out the full list from our NYE countdown, including extras, right here! You can also listen to the...

A promotional banner featuring a collection of seven diverse music album covers from various artists, including names like Richard Wilson, Rosé & Bruno Mars, and Jackeye's Revenge, displayed against a dark, purple textured background.
Top 89 Countdown

c895 Top 89 Countdown: Specialty Show Picks!

This year on the c895 Top 89 Countdown, we had a few of our amazing specialty show hosts share their favorite songs of 2024 and put them in the countdown as featured extras!   These tracks range from k-pop hits to dark going into the darker side of...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

2024 Thank-you Gift
2024 Thank-you Gift
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu