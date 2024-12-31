c895 Top 89 Countdown: Specialty Show Picks!

This year on the c895 Top 89 Countdown, we had a few of our amazing specialty show hosts share their favorite songs of 2024 and put them in the countdown as featured extras!
These tracks range from k-pop hits to dark going into the darker side of electronic music to hip hop, all these songs are all hand picked by our incredible late night and weekend show hosts! A huge thank you to all of our hosts for taking the time to participate in the countdown and…bringing their amazing shows to c895!
The countdown is kicking off tonight at 6pm on air and online and make sure to listen for these songs! And remember that you can listen on air, online and on our app!
Walt Deez of the Groove Gallery – Shade “Smooth Operator (Jackers Revenge Remix)”
DJ Drew On The Edge – MATTE BLVCK “Pupula Duplex”
Derrick Deep of the Vortex – TwoMonthsOff “Underworld”
Quaad & 1khz of Electric Variety Pack – Pola & Bryson feat. Zitah “Tell You What I Did” (Halogenix remix)
Jes of Unleash the Beat – The Temper Trap “Sweet Disposition” (John summit & Silver Panda Remix)
Randy Schlager of Powermix – Sonny Fodera, D.O.D & Jazzy “Somedays”
Dakota of K-Plus Army Hour- Rosé with Bruno Mars “APT”
DJ Lady Love from “It’s A Vibe” – Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”
Grandmixer GMS from the Drive at 5 – Richard Vission & Bad Boy Bill “NRG”
Catch these tracks and 89 more on the Top 89 Countdown of 2024 TONIGHT at 6pm on air and online!
