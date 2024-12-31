c895 2024 Year End Review Part 5!

We absolutely LOVED spending 2024 with YOU, our amazing listeners and community! The FINAL part (5️⃣) of our 2024 recap, End of September-December!
The c895 Team spent an amazingly rainy day at Anjunadeep Open Air! Handing out c895 swag…and gaining some swag from the amazing listeners!
In September, Derrick Deep officially came on as the host of The Vortex! He has been absolutely killing it at the new time slot on Saturday nights at 9pm! The Vortex squad has been exploring everything from liquid DnB to tech house and everything in between with a rotating cast of DJs!
Our students returned in September Mel and Matt decided to make EVERYTHING about Planet Dance a two person job…and we were totally convinced by it!
October got spoopy has Harmony Soleil, Bruce and new team member Snapdragon got festive on Halloween! Plus, our students had their annual Spooky Audio Story Listening Pizza Party and made some terrifyingly great audio stories!
In November, students, volunteers and staff totally geeked out with a booth at GeekGirlCon! It was a full weekend of meeting amazing listeners and…tricking out the c895 fleet for Mario Kart!
And finally TODAY we are wrapping up the entire year with the Top 89 Countdown of 2024, going through the biggest songs of the year until we hit number 1 right at midnight!
We exist because of YOU and we cannot express how thankful the team here at c895 is for your support in 2024…and we cannot wait to share with you all the HUGE things we are working on for 2025!
We exist because of YOU and we cannot express how thankful the team here at c895 is for your support in 2024…and we cannot wait to share with you all the HUGE things we are working on for 2025!
