c895 2024 Year End Review Part 4!

In August we did our first ever East Side event with the c895 Sunset Cruise: East which set sail from Kirkland and featured amazing DJ sets from DJ Lady Love, Mia Maya and Kryspin! The weather was incredible and the crowd was unmatched!

We kept the local love going ALL SUMMER with nine weeks on the patio at Kremwerk for Guest Mix Seattle Summer Sessions! We featured over 20 local DJs in the mix on Saturday evenings. It was a great way to cool down on those summer nights and a huge shout out to the entire line up, you all were incredible!