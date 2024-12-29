C89.5 Legitimate NewsEventsFeatured

c895 2024 Year End Review Part 3!

Harmony Soleil
December 29, 2024
Collage of photos from c895 Radio events featuring individuals engaging in various activities such as playing games, posing for photos, and interacting in different indoor settings, all marked with c895 Radio logos.
We absolutely LOVED spending 2024 with YOU, our amazing listeners and community! Lets do part 3️⃣ of our 2024 recap, June & July!

June was an incredible month of #Pride Celebrations from Burien PRIDE, to Seattle PrideFest In The Park to Seattle PrideFest at the Seattle Center! We got to connect with so many of you (and pass out incredible glittery swag!) and we loooved it! Plus you entered into the Seattle Pride Playlist Fly Away Contest with some amazing Pride Anthems!
The c895 Sunset Cruise returned for the first time in FIVE YEARS aboard On the Hiyu with sets from Walt Deez, Harmony Soleil and Johnny Monsoon – Artist Page! It was an absolute perfect night (and the weather was…unreal) and we had the BEST time possible!
We have a few more events to cover (another boat cruise on the east side, local DJ sets, more Pride events and more!) so stay tuned!
 
None of this would be possible without the amazing support of listeners like YOU! You can donate now before the end of 2024 at c895.org/donate

Menu