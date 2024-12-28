c895 2024 Year End Review Part 2!

In April we partnered with The Museum of Flight, Seattle Children’s, Pacific Science Center and 4Culture to bring together the incredible talent of Anabel Englund with the vibrotextile haptic suits provided by Not Impossible for an amazing experience for our deaf and hard of hearing community
We kicked off #Pride season with an appearance and DJ lessons from Harmony Soleil at the Pizzazzy Pride Party that happened at Queen Anne Elementary! It was adorable and the vibes were immaculate!
