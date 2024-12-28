c895 2024 Year End Review Part 2!

We absolutely LOVED spending 2024 with YOU, our amazing listeners and community! Lets do part 2️⃣ of our 2024 recap, April-July!

We absolutely LOVED spending 2024 with YOU, our amazing listeners and community! Lets do part 2️⃣ of our 2024 recap, April-July!

In April we partnered with The Museum of Flight, Seattle Children’s, Pacific Science Center and 4Culture to bring together the incredible talent of Anabel Englund with the vibrotextile haptic suits provided by Not Impossible for an amazing experience for our deaf and hard of hearing community