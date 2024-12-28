C89.5 Legitimate NewsEventsFeatured

c895 2024 Year End Review Part 2!

Harmony Soleil
December 28, 2024
1 min read
We absolutely LOVED spending 2024 with YOU, our amazing listeners and community! Lets do part 2️⃣ of our 2024 recap, April-July!
 
In April we partnered with The Museum of Flight, Seattle Children’s, Pacific Science Center and 4Culture to bring together the incredible talent of Anabel Englund with the vibrotextile haptic suits provided by Not Impossible for an amazing experience for our deaf and hard of hearing community

 
We then made history with the first ever edition of ‘c895 On Wax’! A thank you gift for our donors during our Spring Fund Drive: a one of a kind compilation on bright green vinyl featuring Kx5, Hayla, VASSY, Coco and Breezy, Lena Leon and more! Plus it was engineered by the super talented Hume Audio!
 
The rest of the spring was focused on getting our on air studios UPGRADED for the first time in fifteen years! Students, volunteers and our amazing staff made it a smooth process and of course YOU our amazing listeners donated and made it happen!
 

We kicked off #Pride season with an appearance and DJ lessons from Harmony Soleil at the Pizzazzy Pride Party that happened at Queen Anne Elementary! It was adorable and the vibes were immaculate!

 
June was also the start of TWO amazing new shows! First up was ‘The Groove Gallery’ with Walt Deez bringing low key house vibes on Wednesday nights at 8pm and we welcomed DJ Lady Love at the end of the month with “It’s A Vibe” setting to Friday nights at 8pm!
 
Check back in as we recap the rest of 2024 (aka Pride celebrations, boat cruises and more!) and remember that you can support everything that c895 does by donating before the end of the year!

 
None of this would be possible without the amazing support of listeners like YOU! You can donate now before the end of 2024 at c895.org/donate

