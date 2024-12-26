c895 2024 Year End Review Part 1!

We absolutely LOVED spending 2024 with YOU, our amazing listeners and community! Lets do part 1️⃣ of our 2024 recap, January-April!

We started out the year back at We started out the year back at Lynnwood Bowl and Skate with the c895 Valentine’s Party! We had awesome students like Sully B, Blue Moon, Calvin, McNugget and Wrath come through to help with the live broadcast and tons of YOU our awesome listeners came to party with us!

Then we participated in the “Bite of Hale” here at NHHS with amazing logo cookies from Tiny Baked Goods , we had some awesome afterschool planning sessions with our students including a session recording video with You Can !

Then our Program Director Ron Chatman and Music Director Harmony Soleil went to Miami to live broadcast from the EDMA Awards Miami and hung with Martin Garrix and more! And then Ron, Harmony and Calvin hung out on Arc Seattle CW caught up new shows!

And that only gets us to the end of Spring!

Make sure to follow us on social media so that you can see all the photos! Check back in as we recap the rest of 2024 (with that EPIC summer!) and remember that you can support everything that c895 does by donating before the end of the year!