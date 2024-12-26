c895 2024 Year End Review Part 1!

C89.5 Legitimate NewsEventsFeatured

Harmony Soleil
December 26, 2024
2 min read
Collage of photos from c895 Radio events featuring individuals engaging in various activities such as playing games, posing for photos, and interacting in different indoor settings, all marked with c895 Radio logos.
We absolutely LOVED spending 2024 with YOU, our amazing listeners and community! Lets do part 1️⃣ of our 2024 recap, January-April!
We started out the year back at Lynnwood Bowl and Skate with the c895 Valentine’s Party! We had awesome students like Sully B, Blue Moon, Calvin, McNugget and Wrath come through to help with the live broadcast and tons of YOU our awesome listeners came to party with us!
Then we participated in the “Bite of Hale” here at NHHS with amazing logo cookies from Tiny Baked Goods, we had some awesome afterschool planning sessions with our  students including a session recording video with You Can
Then our Program Director Ron Chatman and Music Director Harmony Soleil went to Miami to live broadcast from the EDMA Awards Miami and hung with Martin Garrix and more! And then Ron, Harmony and Calvin hung out on Arc Seattle CW caught up new shows! 
 
And that only gets us to the end of Spring!
 
Check back in as we recap the rest of 2024 (with that EPIC summer!) and remember that you can support everything that c895 does by donating before the end of the year! Make sure to follow us on social media so that you can see all the photos!
 
None of this would be possible without the amazing support of listeners like YOU! You can donate now before the end of 2024 at c895.org/donate

A DJ performs at a nightclub, surrounded by colorful lighting and an engaged crowd, enhancing the lively atmosphere.
New Show: Color Theory

Experience a kaleidoscope of sounds Sunday nights at 8pm with…Color Theory! A two hour exploration of melodic dance music, hosted by Madlon, Color Theory is your bi-monthly journey through the vibrant spectrum – from the softest shades of...

