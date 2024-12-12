Color TheoryFeaturedSpecialty Shows

New Show: Color Theory

Harmony Soleil
December 12, 2024
1 min read
A DJ performs at a nightclub, surrounded by colorful lighting and an engaged crowd, enhancing the lively atmosphere.

Experience a kaleidoscope of sounds Sunday nights at 8pm with…Color Theory!

Colorful graphic titled 'Color Theory' featuring an abstract multicolored background with a vibrant arch overlaid with geometric shapes and dripping paint details. Text at the bottom reads 'MADION C895'.A two hour exploration of melodic dance music, hosted by Madlon, Color Theory is your bi-monthly journey through the vibrant spectrum – from the softest shades of mellow house to the bold euphoric strokes of melodic bass, and every shade in between. Airing every other week starting January 12th, 2025, Seattle based DJ and producer, Madlon will guide you through a two hour melodic masterpiece in the mix and as your host! Madlon will also bring you new tracks and exclusive mashups that you won’t hear anywhere else.

When asked about the show Madlon said, “Color Theory is a radio show exploring melodic dance music through dynamic journeys of sound and energy. Each two-hour episode unfolds like a story, starting with delicate and textured sounds, then building to vibrant high-energy music. I’m excited to connect with others and expand imaginations through this emotional spectrum of sound.”

Follow Madlon on social media here, and to get to know more about the newest addition to the c895 staff, listen to her episode of Guest Mix Seattle: the Podcast!

Get lost in Color Theory starting Sunday, January 12th at 8pm on c895!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Banner image featuring the text 'MIX GIVING 2024' in bold orange letters, set against a textured background with decorative elements.
MixgivingSpecialty Shows

Mixgiving 2024 – Schedule

The full #Mixgiving schedule is here! We are going big ALL DAY tomorrow from 6am-midnight with a full day of exclusive mixes!   Check out the full schedule for the day tomorrow and a very happy Mixgiving to you and yours! ️   And remember you can...

Banner image featuring the text 'MIX GIVING 2024' in bold orange letters, set against a textured background with decorative elements.
MixgivingSpecialty Shows

Mixgiving 2024 is Coming!

This Thanksgiving, it’s time to get basted in the groove with Mixgiving, Seattle’s ultimate Thanksgiving dance party! We’re serving up a double helping of dance floor delights, starting with an extra hearty helping of new wave favorites from Trent...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

2024 Thank-you Gift
2024 Thank-you Gift
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu