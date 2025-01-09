Top 89 Countdown

c895 Top 89 Countdown of 2024 – FULL AUDIO!

Harmony Soleil
January 9, 2025
Promotional banner for "The Top 89 Countdown 2024" hosted by C895, starting at 6 PM on New Year's Eve, set against a swirling purple background.

Hour 1 - #89 - 76

60 minutes 27

Hour 2 - #75 - 62

60 minutes 17

Hour 3 - #61 - 47

60 minutes 29

Hour 4 - #46 - 31

60 minutes 15

Hour 5 - #30 - 16

60 minutes 14

Hour 6 - #15 - 01

60 minutes 18

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

Menu