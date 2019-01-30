The Best Way to be a Cheapskate This Valentine’s Day!

The best possible way to be a cheap skate this Valentines’s Day is grabbing your $10 tickets to our Save the Wave Skating Party! You can get a ticket for yourself and bae, get the entire squad together or bring the kids! It is a family friendly event kicking off at 7pm with Trent Von in the Mix at the Lynnwood Bowl & Skate! Trent will be throwing down the best in Save the Wave 80s favorites until 9pm and then we will get into C895 party music until 11pm! $10 includes the price of skates and free popcorn! There are snacks and more! Get your tickets and find all the info HERE! We can’t wait to see you there!