Uncategorized

The Best Way to be a Cheapskate This Valentine’s Day!

Harmony Soleil
January 30, 2019
The best possible way to be a cheap skate this Valentines’s Day is grabbing your $10 tickets to our Save the Wave Skating Party! You can get a ticket for yourself and bae, get the entire squad together or bring the kids! It is a family friendly event kicking off at 7pm with Trent Von in the Mix at the Lynnwood Bowl & Skate! Trent will be throwing down the best in Save the Wave 80s favorites until 9pm and then we will get into C895 party music until 11pm! $10 includes the price of skates and free popcorn! There are snacks and more! Get your tickets and find all the info HERE! We can’t wait to see you there!

