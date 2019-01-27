Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Shout Out Sunday!

Harmony Soleil
January 27, 2019
Time for another 🗯📣 #ShoutOutSunday🗯📣! A big hollah to Amanda who tweeted this rad picture of her limited edition C895 Legos and added “Thanks guys!! I’m proud to be a member of an awesome program”! We are proud to have amazing members like YOU, Amanda! 💓😌 Thank you for your support! If you feel inspired by Amanda, you can donate anytime!

We love shouting out our amazing listeners and members! If you have a picture of a C895 Thank You gifts or a video or pic of you and the squad jamming to one of our shows…tag us 🖊 or slide into those DMs 😜📥

📸: Amanda Chan

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

