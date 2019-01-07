Seattle's home for dance
C895 2018 Top 89 Countdown!

Harmony Soleil
January 7, 2019
Here is the full list from our 2018 Top 89 Countdown! Enjoy and Happy New Year from your friends at C895!

1. PNAU – Go Bang Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
Countdown Extra: Jax Jones ft. Raye – You Don’t Know Me (Radio Edit) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
2. Loud Luxury – Body (ft. Brando) (Extended Mix) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
3. Calvin Harris – One Kiss Ft. Dua Lipa (PopRoXxX Intro Edit)
4. David Guetta, Martin Garrix & Brooks – Like I Do Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
5. MK – 17 Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
6. Marshmello & Anne-Marie – Friends Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
Countdown Extra: Avicii – Avicii Tribute
7. Cash Cash – Finest Hour (Ft. Abir) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
8. The Chainsmokers – Side Effects (ft. Emily Warren) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
9. Duke Dumont – Inhale Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Google Play Music
10. Sultan & Shepard – Head Over Heels Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
11. Axwell Λ Ingrosso – Dreamer (Matisse & Sadko Remix) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
12. Sofi Tukker f. NERVO, The Knocks & Alisa Ueno – Best Friend Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
13. Clean Bandit – Solo (ft. Demi Lovato) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
14. Zedd – The Middle Ft. Maren Morris Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
15. Digital Farm Animals x Shaun Frank x Dragonette – Tokyo Nights Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
Countdown Extra: Martin Garrix – High On Life (ft. Bonn) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
16. Conro – Take Me There Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
17. Au/Ra & CamelPhat – Panic Room Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
18. David Guetta & Sia – Flames Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
19. Anna Lunoe – Blaze of Glory Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Google Play Music
20. Cashmere Cat, Major Lazer & Tory Lanez – Miss You Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
21. Martin Garrix & David Guetta – So Far Away (feat. Jamie Scott & Romy Dya) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
22. Calvin Harris & Sam Smith – Promises Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
23. Dynoro & Gigi D’Agostino – In My Mind Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
Countdown Extra: JRAFFE – California Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Google Play Music
24. Axwell Λ Ingrosso – Dancing Alone feat. RØMANS Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
25. Armin Van Buuren – Sex, Love & Water Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
26. Zack Martino – Hold On To Me Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
27. VASSY x Lodato – Doomsday Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
28. Jonas Blue – Rise (Eden Prince Remix) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
29. RL Grime – I Wanna Know (Ft. Daya) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
Countdown Extra: Cash Cash – Call You (feat. Nasri of Magic!) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Google Play Music
30. Galantis – Spaceship (ft. Uffie) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
31. Syn Cole – Who You Are (Joe Maz Remix) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
32. Rooverb – Insanity (Suyano Remix) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
Countdown Extra: Hardwell – How You Love Me (Ft. Conor Maynard) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
33. David Guetta & Sean Paul – Mad Love Ft. Becky G. Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Google Play Music
34. Alison Wonderland – Church Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
35. Cedric Gervais – Do It Tonight Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
Countdown Extra: Mike Williams x Mesto – Wait Another Day Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport
36. Arty feat. April Bender – Sunrise Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
37. Louis The Child – Better Not Ft. Wafia (Shaun Frank Remix) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
38. Kungs & Stargate – Be Right Here (Ft. GOLDN) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
Countdown Extra: SG Lewis – Hurting (Ft. AlunaGeorge) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Google Play Music
39. Ariana Grande – No Tears Left To Cry (DJ Mike D Radio Edit)
40. CrankDat – Say It (ft. Sara Skinner) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
41. Mono Mind – I Found My Soul At Marvingate (Sofa Tunes Remix) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
42. Jax Jones – Breathe ft. Ina Wroldsen Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
Countdown Extra: Fisher – Losing It Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
43. Galantis – Satisfied (ft. MAX) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
44. Avicii – Lonely Together (ft. Rita Ora) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
45. Adam K & Soha – Twilight vs. Breathe (Ft. HALIENE & Matthew Steeper) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
46. CamelPhat & Elderbrook – Cola (Robin Schulz Remix) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Google Play Music
47. Charlie Puth – How Long (Throttle Remix) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
48. Vassy feat. Sultan + Shepard – Somebody New Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
Countdown Extra: Panic! at the Disco – High Hopes (C89.5 Gozzi Remix Radio Edit)
49. Martin Solveig – My Love Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
50. Conro – Close Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
51. Ezi – Dancing In A Room (Kue Remix) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Google Play Music
52. Dillon Francis – Never Let You Go Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
53. Marshmello & Bastille – Happier Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
Countdown Extra: Gryffin – Tie Me Down Ft. Elley Duhe (Steve Aoki Remix)
54. MØ & Diplo – Sun In Our Eyes Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Google Play Music
55. Lucas & Steve x Brandy – I Could Be Wrong Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
56. Ummet Ozcan – Change My Heart (ft. Laurell) (0) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
57. The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – Pray For Me (C895’s Dark Intensity Edit)
Countdown Extra: Janelle Monae – Make Me Feel Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
58. Armin van Buuren feat. James Newman – Therapy (Original Mix) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Google Play Music
59. Silk City & Dua Lipa – Electricity Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
60. DVBBS & Blackbear – IDWK Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
61. Noisestorm – Crab Rave Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
62. Pnau – Changa Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
Countdown Extra: Calvin Harris – I Found You Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
63. Diplo – Get It Right (ft. MØ) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
64. Cher – Gimme Gimme Gimme (A Man After Midnight) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Google Play Music
65. Celine Dion – Ashes (Steve Aoki Deadpool Remix) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Google Play Music
66. Arty – Couldn’t Be Better (ARTY x Vion Konger Remix) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
Countdown Extra: Hayley Kiyoko – Curious Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Google Play Music
67. Martin Garrix – Ocean (Ft. Khalid) (Don Diablo Remix) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
68. Morgan Page – Let You Go Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
69. Max Styler – Feel It Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Google Play Music
70. DJ Snake – A Different Way Ft. Lauv Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
71. Valentino Khan – Feel Your Love Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
Countdown Extra: Paul Oakenfold – Only Us (Ft. Little Nikki) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
72. Conro – Trippin Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
73. Clean Bandit – I Miss You (Kryder Remix) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
74. deadmau5 & Rob Swire – Monophobia (Voicians Bootleg)
75. Poppy – Time Is Up (ft. Diplo) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
76. LSD feat. Sia, Diplo, and Labrinth – Thunderclouds (Country Club Martini Crew Remix)
Countdown Extra: Vicetone – Something Strange (Ft. Haley Reinhart) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
77. Loud Luxury – Love No More (Ft. Anders) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
78. Feenixpawl – Neon Sky (Ft. Mikayla) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
79. Cazzette – Missing You (ft. Parson James) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
Countdown Extra: Oliver Heldens – Fire In My Soul (Ft. Shungudzo) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
80. Borgeous & Zack Martino – Make Me Yours Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
81. CrankDat – Reasons To Run Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
82. Elderbrook – Capricorn Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Google Play Music
Countdown Extra: Riton & Kah-Lo – Ginger Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
83. Lucas & Steve – Where Have You Gone Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
84. Steve Aoki – Waste It On Me (feat. BTS) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
Countdown Extra: The Him – Nothing On Us Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
85. Elephante – The In Between (ft. Anjulie) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
86. Alesso – Remedy Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Google Play Music
87. Alan Walker – Diamond Heart (Ft. Sophia Somanjo) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play Music
88. Backstreet Boys – Don’t Go Breaking My Heart (Dave Audé Remix) Get it on iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Google Play Music
89. Alice Merton – No Roots (Barry Harris Remix)

You can view previous years’ lists here.

Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM.

