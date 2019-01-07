C895 2018 Top 89 Countdown!

Here is the full list from our 2018 Top 89 Countdown! Enjoy and Happy New Year from your friends at C895!

1. PNAU – Go Bang

Countdown Extra: Jax Jones ft. Raye – You Don't Know Me (Radio Edit)

2. Loud Luxury – Body (ft. Brando) (Extended Mix)

3. Calvin Harris – One Kiss Ft. Dua Lipa (PopRoXxX Intro Edit)

4. David Guetta, Martin Garrix & Brooks – Like I Do

5. MK – 17

6. Marshmello & Anne-Marie – Friends

Countdown Extra: Avicii – Avicii Tribute

7. Cash Cash – Finest Hour (Ft. Abir)

8. The Chainsmokers – Side Effects (ft. Emily Warren)

9. Duke Dumont – Inhale

10. Sultan & Shepard – Head Over Heels

11. Axwell Λ Ingrosso – Dreamer (Matisse & Sadko Remix)

12. Sofi Tukker f. NERVO, The Knocks & Alisa Ueno – Best Friend

13. Clean Bandit – Solo (ft. Demi Lovato)

14. Zedd – The Middle Ft. Maren Morris

15. Digital Farm Animals x Shaun Frank x Dragonette – Tokyo Nights

Countdown Extra: Martin Garrix – High On Life (ft. Bonn)

16. Conro – Take Me There

17. Au/Ra & CamelPhat – Panic Room

18. David Guetta & Sia – Flames

19. Anna Lunoe – Blaze of Glory

20. Cashmere Cat, Major Lazer & Tory Lanez – Miss You

21. Martin Garrix & David Guetta – So Far Away (feat. Jamie Scott & Romy Dya)

22. Calvin Harris & Sam Smith – Promises

23. Dynoro & Gigi D'Agostino – In My Mind

Countdown Extra: JRAFFE – California

24. Axwell Λ Ingrosso – Dancing Alone feat. RØMANS

25. Armin Van Buuren – Sex, Love & Water

26. Zack Martino – Hold On To Me

27. VASSY x Lodato – Doomsday

28. Jonas Blue – Rise (Eden Prince Remix)

29. RL Grime – I Wanna Know (Ft. Daya)

Countdown Extra: Cash Cash – Call You (feat. Nasri of Magic!)

30. Galantis – Spaceship (ft. Uffie)

31. Syn Cole – Who You Are (Joe Maz Remix)

32. Rooverb – Insanity (Suyano Remix)

Countdown Extra: Hardwell – How You Love Me (Ft. Conor Maynard)

33. David Guetta & Sean Paul – Mad Love Ft. Becky G.

34. Alison Wonderland – Church

35. Cedric Gervais – Do It Tonight

Countdown Extra: Mike Williams x Mesto – Wait Another Day

36. Arty feat. April Bender – Sunrise

37. Louis The Child – Better Not Ft. Wafia (Shaun Frank Remix)

38. Kungs & Stargate – Be Right Here (Ft. GOLDN)

Countdown Extra: SG Lewis – Hurting (Ft. AlunaGeorge)

39. Ariana Grande – No Tears Left To Cry (DJ Mike D Radio Edit)

40. CrankDat – Say It (ft. Sara Skinner)

41. Mono Mind – I Found My Soul At Marvingate (Sofa Tunes Remix)

42. Jax Jones – Breathe ft. Ina Wroldsen

Countdown Extra: Fisher – Losing It

43. Galantis – Satisfied (ft. MAX)

44. Avicii – Lonely Together (ft. Rita Ora)

45. Adam K & Soha – Twilight vs. Breathe (Ft. HALIENE & Matthew Steeper)

46. CamelPhat & Elderbrook – Cola (Robin Schulz Remix)

47. Charlie Puth – How Long (Throttle Remix)

48. Vassy feat. Sultan + Shepard – Somebody New

Countdown Extra: Panic! at the Disco – High Hopes (C89.5 Gozzi Remix Radio Edit)

49. Martin Solveig – My Love

50. Conro – Close

51. Ezi – Dancing In A Room (Kue Remix)

52. Dillon Francis – Never Let You Go

53. Marshmello & Bastille – Happier

Countdown Extra: Gryffin – Tie Me Down Ft. Elley Duhe (Steve Aoki Remix)

54. MØ & Diplo – Sun In Our Eyes

55. Lucas & Steve x Brandy – I Could Be Wrong

56. Ummet Ozcan – Change My Heart (ft. Laurell) (0)

57. The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – Pray For Me (C895’s Dark Intensity Edit)

Countdown Extra: Janelle Monae – Make Me Feel

58. Armin van Buuren feat. James Newman – Therapy (Original Mix)

59. Silk City & Dua Lipa – Electricity

60. DVBBS & Blackbear – IDWK

61. Noisestorm – Crab Rave

62. Pnau – Changa

Countdown Extra: Calvin Harris – I Found You

63. Diplo – Get It Right (ft. MØ)

64. Cher – Gimme Gimme Gimme (A Man After Midnight)

65. Celine Dion – Ashes (Steve Aoki Deadpool Remix)

66. Arty – Couldn't Be Better (ARTY x Vion Konger Remix)

Countdown Extra: Hayley Kiyoko – Curious

67. Martin Garrix – Ocean (Ft. Khalid) (Don Diablo Remix)

68. Morgan Page – Let You Go

69. Max Styler – Feel It

70. DJ Snake – A Different Way Ft. Lauv

71. Valentino Khan – Feel Your Love

Countdown Extra: Paul Oakenfold – Only Us (Ft. Little Nikki)

72. Conro – Trippin

73. Clean Bandit – I Miss You (Kryder Remix)

74. deadmau5 & Rob Swire – Monophobia (Voicians Bootleg)

75. Poppy – Time Is Up (ft. Diplo)

76. LSD feat. Sia, Diplo, and Labrinth – Thunderclouds (Country Club Martini Crew Remix)

Countdown Extra: Vicetone – Something Strange (Ft. Haley Reinhart)

77. Loud Luxury – Love No More (Ft. Anders)

78. Feenixpawl – Neon Sky (Ft. Mikayla)

79. Cazzette – Missing You (ft. Parson James)

Countdown Extra: Oliver Heldens – Fire In My Soul (Ft. Shungudzo)

80. Borgeous & Zack Martino – Make Me Yours

81. CrankDat – Reasons To Run

82. Elderbrook – Capricorn

Countdown Extra: Riton & Kah-Lo – Ginger

83. Lucas & Steve – Where Have You Gone

84. Steve Aoki – Waste It On Me (feat. BTS)

Countdown Extra: The Him – Nothing On Us

85. Elephante – The In Between (ft. Anjulie)

86. Alesso – Remedy

87. Alan Walker – Diamond Heart (Ft. Sophia Somanjo)

88. Backstreet Boys – Don't Go Breaking My Heart (Dave Audé Remix)

89. Alice Merton – No Roots (Barry Harris Remix)

